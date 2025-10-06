7 ideas for non-banal leisure in Dushanbe, if the usual places got boring

Save the selection of places in Dushanbe where you can spend time unusually and beautifully, from tasty breakfasts to a horse club.
Noor Pottery, @noor.pottery
Interesting master-classes on molding and painting ceramics make this space a wonderful option for meeting with girlfriends or sisters.
Wizeer, @wizeer.tj
Horse club, where you can ride horses together, take beautiful photos, and enjoy natural landscapes.
Nebo Dushanbe, @nebo.dushanbe
For a quiet Instagram-style evening, an open-air film screening is perfect, and good films and a special atmosphere will create the right mood.
Karting, @tajkarting
Fans of speed and active rest will like karting: a sea of adrenaline and positive emotions.
Botanical Garden
In the picturesque Botanical Garden, you can admire unique plants from all over the world, as well as organize a beautiful picnic.
Tartin, @tartintj
Here, guests are offered hearty breakfasts, aromatic coffee, and a wide selection of some of the tastiest desserts in the city. You can arrange a brunch with friends and share news of the past week.
Community, @community_dushanbe
A modern gastrobar with a large selection of dishes and snacks from different cuisines of the world, where various events are regularly held.