WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
7-ideas-for-non-banal-leisure-in-dushanbe-if-the-usual-places-got-boring
logo
7 ideas for non-banal leisure in Dushanbe, if the usual places got boring
Places

04.10.2025

Save the selection of places in Dushanbe where you can spend time unusually and beautifully, from tasty breakfasts to a horse club.


Noor Pottery, @noor.pottery


Interesting master-classes on molding and painting ceramics make this space a wonderful option for meeting with girlfriends or sisters.


Wizeer, @wizeer.tj


Horse club, where you can ride horses together, take beautiful photos, and enjoy natural landscapes.


Nebo Dushanbe, @nebo.dushanbe


For a quiet Instagram-style evening, an open-air film screening is perfect, and good films and a special atmosphere will create the right mood.


Karting, @tajkarting


Fans of speed and active rest will like karting: a sea of adrenaline and positive emotions.


Botanical Garden


In the picturesque Botanical Garden, you can admire unique plants from all over the world, as well as organize a beautiful picnic.


Tartin, @tartintj


Here, guests are offered hearty breakfasts, aromatic coffee, and a wide selection of some of the tastiest desserts in the city. You can arrange a brunch with friends and share news of the past week.


Community, @community_dushanbe


A modern gastrobar with a large selection of dishes and snacks from different cuisines of the world, where various events are regularly held.

#tajikistan #dushanbe #entertainment #placestogo
