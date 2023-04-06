7-comfortable-co-working-spaces-for-work-in-bishkek

7 places for those who are looking for a place to work in Bishkek.





@ololocity

ololo is a network of creative hubs that is popular in Kyrgyzstan. The company has launched several projects for freelancers and plans to create a city for digital nomads in the future.





@innovationcenter.kg

The coworking has two floors. On the first one, you can work in open space. There are separate office premises. Also smart boards, printer, computer. The second floor is fully equipped for open space space.





@collabkg

Coworking is located near the Botanical Garden and Asanbay Park. There is a space for events, a kitchen, a green island, meeting rooms and more. The interior is made in modern style. Various types of subscriptions are available for guests to visit.





@coworking_space_sabi

Stylish space on Radishcheva street. Workplaces are equipped with modern computers and office equipment. There is a cozy furnished courtyard where you can drink coffee, a stylish kitchen with a dining area, a refrigerator, a microwave is organized.





@coldo_hub

Coldo coworking is a space for collaborations where you can find like-minded people and bring a piece of yourself and your creativity.





@art_prostranstvo_hi_tech

In addition to coworking, the art space has a photo studio and a cyclorama. A great place if your work is related to creativity and filming.





@paradox_bishkek

Open-space coworking zones are equipped with comfortable places for relaxation and negotiations. There is access to high-speed Internet, printers and scanners, as well as a kitchen with all necessary equipment