7-most-exciting-amusement-parks-in-tashkent-for-a-fun-weekend

On weekends, it's nice to get some fresh air and bring a little magic to your children's lives. We've put together a list of the best amusement parks in Tashkent — with carousels, shows, vibrant locations, and everything needed for a fun family day.





Central Park, @centralpark_uz

Located in the center of Tashkent, Central Park offers a variety of attractions for the whole family. The park is known for its evening shows with neon lights and soap bubbles, as well as performances by artists and dance flash mobs.





Dream Park, @dreamparkuz

A modern amusement park focused on family recreation. It features a variety of attractions for children and adults, including carousels, arcade machines, and picnic areas. The park also has cozy cafes and relaxation zones, making it an ideal place for a weekend with loved ones.





Anhor Park, @anhorpark

A park with a huge territory and plenty of entertainment — from classic carousels to extreme rides. There's also a rope park, a pond with boats, food courts, and picnic areas.





Magic Park, @magiccityuz

A modern themed amusement park with areas styled like European cities. It offers carousels, cafes, playgrounds, musical fountains, and photo-worthy decorations. A perfect place for family walks and leisure time with children.





Ashxobod, @ashxobod_sayilgohi

A thematic park inspired by the architecture of Ashgabat. The park hosts large parties, children's events, concerts, and shows. It offers some of the best rides in the city and is suitable for family outings. The convenient schedule and festive atmosphere have made Ashxobod a popular spot for thousands of residents and visitors of the capital.





Lokomotiv, @lokomotivpark.uz

Here you'll find attractions for both children and adults, as well as a cozy atmosphere, helpful staff, and diverse photo opportunities. A great choice for family walks and dates.





DO’STLIK, @dostlik_park

This park features attractions, a mini-zoo, and children's shows. A cozy and safe space in the Yashnabad district, perfect for spending time with a child.