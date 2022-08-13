7-central-asian-banks-that-create-their-own-marketplaces

We found out which major banks in Central Asia create services where entrepreneurs can display their goods and customers can make purchases in installments.





Kaspi Shop from Kaspi Bank

One of the most popular marketplaces in Kazakhstan is a service from Kaspi Bank. Was launched in 2014. Here are such categories of goods as: tourism, clothing, gadgets, auto products, accessories, health, household appliances. The service offers a convenient checkout process and fast delivery. And entrepreneurs here can open their own store and have a permanent customer base.

Halyk Market by Halyk Bank

Halyk Market is a service that offers entrepreneurs the sale of their goods: 24/7. Here, online business owners can pay suppliers, pay taxes or make international transfers. You can sell and buy goods in installments.

Among the categories of goods: gadgets, home appliances, goods for children, leisure, sports, repair, recreation, etc.





Jusan Shop by Jusan Bank

Market from Jusan Bank, where you can also buy groceries, household appliances, auto products, gadgets and even furniture. There is an installment system. You can buy not only goods, but also services.





Forte Market by Forte Bank

The site features more than 300 000 products. You can buy everything you need for life online: clothes, shoes, furniture, plumbing, gifts, pet supplies, smartphones and gadgets, household appliances, flowers and bouquets, laptops and computers, food.

There is a delivery of goods, the possibility of return and exchange, installment plan.

Freedom Mobile World by Freedom Finance Bank

An online store for smartphones and mobile communications from a well-known fintech company. Here you can buy not only smartphones, but also accessories: headphones, smart watches, cables, cases, straps and more.

There are also offline points of the network of stores.





JOYDA App by SQB

One of the first marketplaces from Uzbek banks. JOYDA is an application with online loans for any citizen of the country and a function: Marketplace.

To obtain an online loan, you need to submit an online application in the JOYDA application and issue an SQB plastic card with delivery to the client's home.

This is not a marketplace from an Uzbek bank, but a superapp that includes a mobile operator, banking services, and a marketplace.

Representatives of the company offer an ecosystem within which you can issue a Humans VISA bank card, make money transfers, make purchases on the marketplace and receive other available services.