17-applications-and-services-for-a-comfortable-life-and-travel-around-kazakhstan

We selected the most useful applications and services that make life and travel around Kazakhstan easier: navigation, shopping, transport, cinema, carsharing, and delivery — everything that helps you navigate the city and save time.





One of the most convenient services for navigating cities in Kazakhstan. The app offers detailed offline maps, a company directory, routes for cars, public transport, and walking, as well as up-to-date information about opening hours and contacts. Useful both for everyday life and for travel.





Finance, payments, shopping, services

Kaspi.kz is a key ecosystem for residents of Kazakhstan. The app combines payments, transfers, banking products, installment plans, a marketplace, goods, bookings, tickets, QR-payments, and government services. Thanks to its intuitive interface and many functions, Kaspi is suitable for everyday financial routines and for planning trips around the country.





Taxi and convenient routes around the city

One of the most popular services for comfortable travel around cities in Kazakhstan. Users can choose taxi categories, calculate the cost of a trip in advance, and manage the route. Convenient for both locals and tourists, especially if you are new to the city and want to quickly reach the right locations.





Online supermarket and grocery delivery

One of the most in-demand online supermarkets in Kazakhstan. The app features a wide range of products — from farm vegetables and fruits to household chemicals, cosmetics, and imported goods. Fast delivery, a convenient interface, and the ability to track your order make Arbuz.kz an excellent tool for daily shopping.





Electronic payment for public transport

The official app for paying fares in Almaty and other cities of Kazakhstan. It allows you to top up a transport card, track the balance, pay for trips via QR code, and receive information about routes and tariffs. Onay makes public transport convenient and fully digital.





Cinema listings and online ticket purchase

The main digital guide to cinemas in Kazakhstan. The app offers current listings, trailers, film descriptions, and the schedule of all major cinemas. Users can choose seats in advance and buy tickets online, avoiding queues.





Supermarket with a wide selection of goods

One of the largest grocery retailers in Kazakhstan, also available online. The service is available within the Kaspi app, which makes the shopping process even more convenient — everything you need can be selected and paid for online in a few clicks.





Carsharing and car rental

A per-minute car rental service that allows you to move around the city without owning your own car. The app shows available cars nearby, helps quickly arrange a rental, choose a tariff, and end the trip in a convenient parking zone. This is a cost-effective solution for business trips, short rides, or trips out of town.





City e-scooters and powerbank rental

An e-scooter service that makes city trips fast, convenient, and eco-friendly. The app allows you to find the nearest scooters, check the charge, start and end the rental in a few clicks. In addition to scooters, Jet is developing a powerbank rental network — useful if you are often on the move and need to quickly charge your device.





Tickets for concerts, performances, and events

A service for purchasing tickets for cultural, entertainment, and sports events across Kazakhstan. The app offers concerts, performances, master classes, festivals, and exhibitions. Convenient payment, electronic tickets, and notifications about updates help you easily plan leisure time and not miss bright events.





Delivery of food and goods from restaurants and shops

An international delivery service operating in many cities in Kazakhstan. Here you can order food from restaurants, groceries, coffee, or goods from stores. A convenient interface, precise courier tracking, and a wide selection of venues make ordering fast and comfortable.





Universal app for city and intercity trips

A service for finding convenient and affordable trips in and between cities of Kazakhstan. The app connects passengers and drivers directly, allowing both sides to independently agree on the price, departure time, and meeting place. Users can choose a driver by rating, reviews, and car type, as well as discuss route details in advance in a convenient chat.





Digital bank for convenient financial management

A modern mobile banking app that combines convenience, speed, and functionality. Here you can open deposits, pay bills, invest, and manage your finances in a couple of clicks. The Freedom Bank interface is intuitive, and support works around the clock.





Sale and rental of real estate

The largest platform for finding real estate in Kazakhstan. Users can quickly find apartments, houses, offices, and commercial spaces, view layouts, and filter options by budget and district. Detailed listings, photos, a map of properties, and a built-in messenger simplify the search for housing and planning a move.





Online booking for beauty salons, clinics, and service centers

A universal service for booking services in beauty, health, and household fields. In the app, you can choose a salon or specialist, check the schedule, prices, reviews, and book a convenient time. The service brings together hairdressers, barbershops, cosmetologists, dental clinics, massage rooms, car washes, and other organizations, helping you plan your schedule and save time.





Marketplace with books, toys, and home goods

One of the largest online stores in Kazakhstan. Here you can find books, home goods, stationery, children's games, electronics, and gifts. Fast delivery, detailed product cards, and a convenient payment system make Flip.kz a reliable place for daily shopping.





Buying and selling goods between users

A popular classifieds platform where you can buy and sell anything: electronics, clothing, furniture, transport, and services. The app allows you to quickly post ads, chat with buyers and sellers, and filter options by price, condition, and location. For travelers, OLX is useful because it helps find housing or the necessary items in a new city.