20-essential-words-to-know-before-traveling-to-uzbekistan

Planning a trip to Uzbekistan? Learning just a handful of local words can go a long way in helping you navigate the country, connect with locals, and enrich your cultural experience. While Russian is widely spoken, especially in cities, Uzbek is the official language — and knowing a few phrases will be appreciated. Here are 20 useful words and expressions every traveler should know.





Salom — Hello

A simple greeting in Uzbek. Friendly and universally used.





Rahmat — Thank you

An essential word that will instantly win you smiles from locals.





Iltimos — Please

Adds politeness to any request — especially useful in markets or restaurants.





Ha / Yo‘q — Yes / No

Fundamentals of any conversation. Clear and direct.





Xayr — Goodbye

Use this to politely end any interaction.





Qayerda...? — Where is...?

Useful for asking directions. For example, “Qayerda metro?” – Where is the metro?





Bozor — Market

You’ll hear and use this word often — Uzbekistan’s bazaars are legendary.





Non — Bread

The national pride of Uzbek cuisine. Almost sacred in its cultural significance.





Choy — Tea

Offered in every home and restaurant. A symbol of hospitality.





Ovqat — Food

A key word when looking for places to eat or reading menus.





Mehmon — Guest

Guests are highly respected in Uzbek culture. You may hear this word often if invited into a local home.





Pul — Money

Critical for shopping, bargaining, and budgeting.





Arzon / Qimmat — Cheap / Expensive

Useful at the bazaar or when negotiating taxi fares.





Chiroyli — Beautiful

Great to describe architecture, landscapes, or even people — expect a smile in return.





Taksi — Taxi

Many drivers speak basic Russian or Uzbek. Saying this clearly will help signal what you need.





Do‘st — Friend

Uzbek people are warm and sociable. Making a “do‘st” is easier than you might think.





Tushunmadim — I don’t understand

Helpful when you’re lost in translation — and a gentle way to ask for help.





Qancha turadi? — How much does it cost?

Essential phrase for markets, shops, and taxi rides.





Hammom — Bathhouse

For those interested in trying traditional Uzbek baths — this is the word to know.





Yaxshi — Good / Okay

A versatile word you’ll hear often — used to say something is fine, good, or acceptable. For example, “Yaxshi!” in response to an offer or suggestion means “Sounds good!”