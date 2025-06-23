Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
20 essential words to know before traveling to Uzbekistan
Lifestyle

19.06.2025

20 essential words to know before traveling to Uzbekistan

Planning a trip to Uzbekistan? Learning just a handful of local words can go a long way in helping you navigate the country, connect with locals, and enrich your cultural experience. While Russian is widely spoken, especially in cities, Uzbek is the official language — and knowing a few phrases will be appreciated. Here are 20 useful words and expressions every traveler should know.


Salom — Hello

A simple greeting in Uzbek. Friendly and universally used.


Rahmat — Thank you

An essential word that will instantly win you smiles from locals.


Iltimos — Please

Adds politeness to any request — especially useful in markets or restaurants.


Ha / Yo‘q — Yes / No

Fundamentals of any conversation. Clear and direct.


Xayr — Goodbye

Use this to politely end any interaction.


Qayerda...? — Where is...?

Useful for asking directions. For example, “Qayerda metro?” – Where is the metro?


Bozor — Market

You’ll hear and use this word often — Uzbekistan’s bazaars are legendary.


Non — Bread

The national pride of Uzbek cuisine. Almost sacred in its cultural significance.


Choy — Tea

Offered in every home and restaurant. A symbol of hospitality.


Ovqat — Food

A key word when looking for places to eat or reading menus.


Mehmon — Guest

Guests are highly respected in Uzbek culture. You may hear this word often if invited into a local home.


Pul — Money

Critical for shopping, bargaining, and budgeting.


Arzon / Qimmat — Cheap / Expensive

Useful at the bazaar or when negotiating taxi fares.


Chiroyli — Beautiful

Great to describe architecture, landscapes, or even people — expect a smile in return.


Taksi — Taxi

Many drivers speak basic Russian or Uzbek. Saying this clearly will help signal what you need.


Do‘st — Friend

Uzbek people are warm and sociable. Making a “do‘st” is easier than you might think.


Tushunmadim — I don’t understand

Helpful when you’re lost in translation — and a gentle way to ask for help.


Qancha turadi? — How much does it cost?

Essential phrase for markets, shops, and taxi rides.


Hammom — Bathhouse

For those interested in trying traditional Uzbek baths — this is the word to know.


Yaxshi — Good / Okay

A versatile word you’ll hear often — used to say something is fine, good, or acceptable. For example, “Yaxshi!” in response to an offer or suggestion means “Sounds good!”

