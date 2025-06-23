20-essential-words-to-know-before-traveling-to-uzbekistan

Planning a trip to Uzbekistan? Learning just a handful of local words can go a long way in helping you navigate the country, connect with locals, and enrich your cultural experience. While Russian is widely spoken, especially in cities, Uzbek is the official language — and knowing a few phrases will be appreciated. Here are 20 useful words and expressions every traveler should know.
Salom — Hello
A simple greeting in Uzbek. Friendly and universally used.
Rahmat — Thank you
An essential word that will instantly win you smiles from locals.
Iltimos — Please
Adds politeness to any request — especially useful in markets or restaurants.
Ha / Yo‘q — Yes / No
Fundamentals of any conversation. Clear and direct.
Xayr — Goodbye
Use this to politely end any interaction.
Qayerda...? — Where is...?
Useful for asking directions. For example, “Qayerda metro?” – Where is the metro?
Bozor — Market
You’ll hear and use this word often — Uzbekistan’s bazaars are legendary.
Non — Bread
The national pride of Uzbek cuisine. Almost sacred in its cultural significance.
Choy — Tea
Offered in every home and restaurant. A symbol of hospitality.
Ovqat — Food
A key word when looking for places to eat or reading menus.
Mehmon — Guest
Guests are highly respected in Uzbek culture. You may hear this word often if invited into a local home.
Pul — Money
Critical for shopping, bargaining, and budgeting.
Arzon / Qimmat — Cheap / Expensive
Useful at the bazaar or when negotiating taxi fares.
Chiroyli — Beautiful
Great to describe architecture, landscapes, or even people — expect a smile in return.
Taksi — Taxi
Many drivers speak basic Russian or Uzbek. Saying this clearly will help signal what you need.
Do‘st — Friend
Uzbek people are warm and sociable. Making a “do‘st” is easier than you might think.
Tushunmadim — I don’t understand
Helpful when you’re lost in translation — and a gentle way to ask for help.
Qancha turadi? — How much does it cost?
Essential phrase for markets, shops, and taxi rides.
Hammom — Bathhouse
For those interested in trying traditional Uzbek baths — this is the word to know.
Yaxshi — Good / Okay
A versatile word you’ll hear often — used to say something is fine, good, or acceptable. For example, “Yaxshi!” in response to an offer or suggestion means “Sounds good!”