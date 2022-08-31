14 conferences, forums and other events in Central Asia that are worth visiting in September

We tell you about the events of the Central Asian region that you can visit in the first month of autumn.







Where: Almaty, Swissôtel Wellness Resort Alatau Almaty

When: September 7-9

International Data Corporation is a leading provider of information and consulting services, organizer of events in the information technology and telecommunications markets.

The conference in Almaty will be held under the title «Accelerating the transition to the world of digital technologies». Key topics: «artificial intelligence and automation», «interaction between business and IT», «security and innovation».





Where: Astana

The application can be submitted until September 10.

The acceleration program of the innovation cluster of Nazarbayev University NURIS is recruiting for the 11th stream.

Startups from Edtech, Health Tech, AgroTech, FinTech, e-commerce, Retail Tech and other areas with a scalable solution are invited. The team must have at least two people with an MVP and the presence of a trackshn.

Participants will receive an educational program on the main aspects of business: marketing, unity economics, market assessment, fundraising and the opportunity to attract investments of up to three million tenge.

When: September 16, 15:00

Kazakhstan Industry and Export Center QazIndustry will hold an online webinar on the topic «Big Data implementation in the production system».

Representatives of international and Kazakhstani companies will share their practical experience in implementing digital solutions in the production environment, talk about successful cases and the effects obtained.





Where: Almaty

When: September 17-18

The tournament on Historical European Martial Arts — historical fencing, is being held in Central Asia for the first time. Together with him, a festival will take place, at which a fair, seminars and lectures will be held.

Participants will receive four nominations: «Long Sword», «Sword and Buckler», «Military Saber», «Renaissance Rapier».





Where: Almaty

When: September 23-24

Sports exhibition before the marathon. Manufacturers and distributors of sporting goods, service providers in the field of sports, medicine, and nutrition will be represented among the stands.

Master classes, consultations, presentations and mini-competitions on sports topics will be held on the territory of the event for two days.





Almaty Marathon

Where: Almaty

When: September 25

The largest running competition in Central Asia. Distances: 42.2 kilometers, 21.1 kilometers, 10 kilometers, Nordic walking, Ekiden relay.

As part of the competition, the Kazakhstan Marathon and ten-kilometer Race Championships will be held.





Digital Bridge 2022

Where: Astana, EXPO IEC

When: September 28-29

DIGITAL BRIDGE is an annual international forum where the best Kazakhstani and world experts in the field of digital technologies, innovations and business share their knowledge and experience.

Here you can get new knowledge, see new products, present your project, find a job and make new acquaintances.





Introduction of artificial intelligence technologies into the production IT system

When: September 30, 15:00

Online master class, the speaker of which will be TechHub MFC

The purpose of the event is to form an idea of the concept of «Industry 4.0», introduce digital technologies, get expert opinion and discuss current industry problems in the application of digital transformation tools.

Kyrgyzstan

Prosperity CUP Kyrgyzstan

Where: Bishkek

When: September 5

Prosperity CUP Kyrgyzstan is an event for innovative and digital startups from all over Kyrgyzstan. It will last ten days and will end with a rally of the best projects in front of the investment committee.

As part of the event, participants will work in teams and with a mentor, will be able to define a value proposition, work out the financial model of their startup, and learn how to attract investment for its development.





Supersprint

Where: Issyk-Kul

When: September 18

The Triathlon Federation of Kyrgyzstan holds competitions at the «Super Sprint» distance among amateurs.

The swimming stage will take place on Lake Issyk-Kul. One circle is 300 meters. The bike stage will take place on the Cholpon-Ata — Bosteri highway. The length of the circle is 8 kilometers. For the running stage — two laps of two kilometers.

Uzbekistan

Shark Taronalari International Music Festival

Where: Samarkand

When: September

During the festival, exhibitions of national Uzbek dresses, folk musical instruments, an art bazaar and conferences are held.

The event will last about a week. It will be completed by a gala concert at which the winners of the competition will perform.





International Literary Festival «On the Great Silk Road»

Where: Tashkent, Samarkand

When: September

The festival is organized on the initiative of Uzbekistan and Great Britain. The festival will host more than 20 events — presentations of new books and classic literary debates. The seminars will cover the problems of publishing in the modern world and the nuances of literary translation.

The purpose of the festival is to bring the authors of Uzbekistan to the international literary arena and introduce foreign readers to the traditional cultural heritage of the country.





CAITME 2022

Where: Tashkent, Uzbekistan

When: September 7-9

Specialized International Exhibition of Technologies for the Textile and Clothing Industry in the Central Asian region.

The exhibition hosts a business program: international conferences, B2G and B2B meetings, workshops, seminars, forums and presentations from international manufacturers and industry flagships.





uZe-TechExpo

Where: Tashkent

When: September 28-30

International Exhibition of Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Green Energy, Technologies and Production.

Manufacturers, suppliers and industry newcomers will discuss industry development trends, system solutions, equipment. They will also be able to expand the geography of sales and establish new business contacts.