12 conferences, forums, festivals and other events in Central Asia worth visiting in November

Kazakhstan

World Class 2022

Where: Astana, Martial Arts Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov, Kabanbai Batyr Avenue, 43

The purpose of the event is to popularize high-quality, evidence-based fitness, to promote the latest progressive developments.

Participants will be able to undergo additional training, receive certificates, attend master classes, lectures and seminars in various areas of the fitness industry.





Information Security Conference

Where: Almaty, InterContinental Hotel

When: November 11

The main topics of the conference: information security in the context of global changes, search and implementation of solutions for the diversification of information security portfolios, data protection and integrity, mobile security, authentication and authorization, cloud security.

XIV Wireless Eurasia International Business Forum

Where: Almaty, Dostyk hotel, Kurmangazy street, 36

When: November 25

The topic of the forum is strategies and solutions in the field of wireless technologies, deployment of mobile broadband networks and innovative technologies based on next generation networks in the world.

IDC Government Forum

Where: Astana, The St. Regis Astana, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue 1

When: November 23

Forum theme: "Quantum state — going beyond digital transformation." Participants will discuss trends in the development of digital government, secure data exchange and services for the population, innovations and collaborations between the state and business.

DevOpsDays Almaty

Where: Almaty, conference halls Smart Space, Open spaces zone, Baizakova street, 280

When: November 11

DevOps Days is a worldwide series of conferences on software development, IT and cybersecurity that has been held since 2009. This year it will be held in Central Asia for the first time.

Kazakhstan HR Forum 2022: Future Generation





Where: Almaty, Rixos Almaty Hotel, Seifullin Avenue, 506/99



Large-scale event in the field of personnel management. Significant representatives of the HR community are expected to participate. The program includes workshops from industry headliners, the best domestic and foreign speakers.

City ​​run

Where: Almaty, starting location: Astana Square

When: November 13

Race in the center of Almaty. Two distances are presented: 10 kilometers and 5 kilometers Nordic walking.

To participate, you must register online and pay the entry fee. All finishers of the race receive a commemorative medal.

Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek Invest Forum

: Bishkek

When: November 10-11

The purpose of the forum is to attract investment in promising business projects, create a platform for establishing business contacts, exchange modern technologies, ideas, skills and experience in business development.

Rhythm of the Dance





Where: Bishkek, Kyrgyz State Philharmonic named after T. Satylganov

When: November 1

The big dance show Rhythm of the Dance is one of the top three Irish shows.

Spectators are waiting for a wide variety of Celtic melodies, signature Irish step, live music and mesmerizing singing of soloists.

Uzbekistan

Digital Dao Forum

Where: Tashkent, Almaty, Bishkek

When: November 5-13

The DIGITAL DAO FORUM 2022 blockchain tour will take place in three cities of Central Asia. It will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, crypto enthusiasts, miners, representatives of government agencies, the creative economy and the financial sector.

Samarkand Marathon





Where: Samarkand

When: November 6-7

Annual charity half marathon. During two days, the participants will have a musical and cultural program. The races will take place on November 7th.

XV conference of teachers of the German language in Uzbekistan

Where: Tashkent

When: November 3-4

Conference, the main participants of which are teachers of the German language. Viewers are invited to participate in interesting workshops and discussions.

The event is organized in cooperation with the Center for School Education Abroad, the German Academic Exchange Service DAAD and the German Embassy in Tashkent.