10-best-hiking-and-trekking-routes-in-tajikistan

Tajikistan is a true gem for hiking enthusiasts: majestic mountains, turquoise lakes, and ancient trails await explorers. Here are 10 of the best hiking and trekking routes in this incredible country.





Marguzor Lakes, Fann Mountains





Route Length: 15-20 kilometers

Difficulty: Easy/Medium

Features: A cascade of seven picturesque lakes, each with its unique color. A great route for beginners.





Iskanderkul — Sarytag, Fann Mountains





Route Length: 18 kilometers

Difficulty: Medium

Features: The legendary Iskanderkul Lake, the Fan Niagara waterfall, and the cozy mountain village of Sarytag. A great 2-3 day hike.





Kulikalon Lakes, Fann Mountains





Route Length: 20 kilometers

Difficulty: Medium

Features: A group of lakes at 2800 meters, surrounded by snow-capped peaks. One of the most beautiful hikes in the Fanns.





Gorutiv Lakes, Hovaling





Route Length: 10-15 kilometers

Difficulty: Easy/Medium

Features: A less known but scenic route through alpine meadows and crystal-clear lakes.





Chimtarga Pass, Fann Mountains





Route Length: 40 kilometers

Difficulty: High

Features: The highest pass in the Fanns with breathtaking panoramas of the entire mountain range. Requires good physical fitness.





Khoshar Pass Crossing, Pamir





Route Length: 30 kilometers

Difficulty: Medium

Features: Valleys with wild yaks, pastures, and stunning views of the Peter the Great Range.





Vanch Valley — Fedchenko Glacier





Route Length: 50 kilometers

Difficulty: High

Features: The largest glacier outside of the polar regions. Wild, inaccessible areas for experienced trekkers.





Shahdara — Bartang, Pamir





Route Length: 60 kilometers

Difficulty: High

Features: A trail through wild gorges and pastures, connecting two remote valleys of the Pamir.





Yashilkul — Bulunkul Lake, Pamir





Route Length: 25 kilometers

Difficulty: Medium

Features: Captivating Martian landscapes and some of the coldest spots in Tajikistan.





Karkul — Zorkul, Pamir





Route Length: 40 kilometers

Difficulty: Easy/Medium

Features: Zorkul Lake on the border with Afghanistan, a protected area with unique nature and history.





All routes are unique in their own way, from easy walks to extreme climbs. No matter which route you choose, Tajikistan promises incredible mountain adventures!