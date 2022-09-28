why-do-people-from-all-over-the-world-come-to-the-pamirs

Pamir is a beautiful high-altitude land, some of whose inhabitants still live according to the lifestyle of their ancestors and ancient customs.







Where to stay

Here they most often stay in guest houses of local residents, which can be found on the way. There are a huge number of them. And hotels for the most part are located in the city of Khorog.

Hotels: Pamir Palace Hotel, Pamir Alibaba Hotel, Zarya Hotel, Lal, Grand Hotel.

What to see

First of all, Pamir is famous for its diverse nature and high mountains.





Natural places

Karakul Lake









The largest lake in Tajikistan. The surface of the lake has a bright blue color. Near the lake, on the Pamir highway, there is a small rural community of Karakul.

The Wakhan Corridor

This is a «corridor» connecting Afghanistan and China and passing through the territory of Tajikistan.

Lakes Bulunkul and Yashilkul

Between the Koitezek pass and the village of Alichur there is a turn from the main highway, which leads to the beautiful fresh lakes Bulunkul and Yashilkul. The best time to visit the lakes is July-September.

Garm Chashma

The hot springs of Garm Chashma, located near Khorog, are therapeutic. Speaking about the uniqueness and healing properties of spring water, do not forget how beautiful this place is.

Khorog sights

In addition to natural places, it is worth noting separately the sights of the capital GBAO.

Botanical Garden





The place is called the green «Roof of the world». The garden was founded in 1940. On the territory there are all categories of lands found in the Western Pamirs: rocks, steep and sandy areas, pebbles, scree, mudflow cones, mountain slopes.

Chorbog Park

Khorog City Park is an excellent place to relax and breathe fresh air and enjoy the cool evening breeze in the center of Khorog.

Ismaili Center

It is the center of the religious and cultural life of Ismaili Muslims. From the outside, the structure resembles a medieval building, hand-crafted from local stones, but inside you can see modern styles combined with traditional patterns.

What to try

These recipes are passed down from generation to generation and are prepared in the family circle.

Bat

A high-calorie and hearty Pamir dish. It consists of butter, flour and milk.

Huhpa

Flour soup, one of the most frequently consumed dishes in the Pamirs. The sweet version with added sugar and dried apricots is called noshafpa.

Osh

It's not about pilaf! In the Pamirs, this is the name of a dish made of bean flour, water and salt.

Shirchoy

A dish that no breakfast in the Pamirs can do without. There are other recipes where the main ingredients are butter and flour — amoch and ruganharvo.

What to do

Go to the Afghan bazaar

Every Saturday, bazaars are held in the cities of Khorog, Darvoz and Ishkashim on the neutral territory between Tajikistan and Afghanistan. It's an interesting sight, and you can also shop well there.



