top-10-restaurants-in-tashkent-for-a-unique-gastronomic-experience

This is the third part of the guide to popular restaurants in the capital of Uzbekistan. The places on this list are suitable for both romantic evenings and family dinners. Each venue is unique in its presentation and atmosphere.





A dance restaurant serving modern Caucasian cuisine. Music plays every day, and delicious dishes are served. The venue has two floors and a veranda. A wide selection of elite wines is available for every taste.





A restaurant serving Azerbaijani cuisine, offering exquisite dishes prepared using traditional recipes. You can immerse yourself in a retro atmosphere and enjoy live music, creating the perfect mood for an unforgettable evening.





One of the best steak houses in the city, which will change your perception of meat. The menu features more than 40 types of meat dishes. Showy presentations, fresh products, atmospheric interiors, and attention to each guest make this place perfect for a visit.





A popular chain of restaurants offering author’s Japanese cuisine. Spacious halls, large portions, and friendly staff create a comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant has a playroom with all the amenities for children. It is suitable for both romantic evenings and family dinners.





ShashLeek is a chain of restaurants specializing in traditional Uzbek shashlik. The menu includes a variety of grilled meat dishes, unique marinades and sauces, and other traditional Uzbek treats. The colorful interior with thematic elements creates an atmosphere of comfort and aesthetics.





A restaurant offering a gastronomic journey through European culinary delights prepared by chefs trained in the best restaurants in Europe. This place makes high-quality food and service accessible to everyone.





A modern Georgian restaurant in a bright, stylish space. The menu features both classic dishes and unique culinary combinations that reflect the best traditions of Georgian cuisine.





A Greek restaurant with an emphasis on Mediterranean cuisine. At Azur, guests are greeted by a stylish interior inspired by the seaside, traditional plate smashing for good luck, and Greek dances. The menu offers a rich selection of dishes.





An Italian restaurant offering traditional authentic dishes in a modern interpretation with a stylish interior.





"Syrovarnya" in Tashkent offers a blend of Italian, Russian, and European cuisines. The restaurant attracts with its atmosphere, wine list, and diverse menu, which also includes children’s dishes.