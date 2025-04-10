Where to work in Kyrgyzstan: 20 best companies for career growth

Kyrgyzstan is home to companies that not only offer competitive working conditions but also foster a unique corporate culture. Our list features 20 organizations that attract the country’s top specialists.





Shoro is a leading producer of traditional beverages in Kyrgyzstan. Since its inception in the capital’s market, the company has rapidly grown, becoming a symbol of quality. 80% of people in Kyrgyzstan associate "Maksym" with "Shoro," and for 60%, still water means "Legenda."





Kumtor Gold Company, @kumtorkg





The largest gold mining company in Kyrgyzstan, engaged in the extraction and processing of gold at the eponymous deposit. Since its establishment, the company has made a significant contribution to the country's economy by creating jobs and supporting social initiatives.





An international company specializing in searching and selling airline tickets at the best prices. In Kyrgyzstan, Aviasales helps people find great deals and offers convenient services for travelers.





Kyrgyz Concept is a leader in the country’s tourism market. The company’s activities include airline tickets, tours in Kyrgyzstan and abroad, studying abroad, and organizing conferences. Kyrgyz Concept also offers training courses, workshops, and business tours.





Mbank is one of the oldest banks in the country, operating since 1988. It is the first digital bank in Kyrgyzstan, serving over 1.5 million people in 60 branches and offering a wide range of financial services, including loans, deposits, and mobile banking applications.





1.1 Studio is a creative production studio in Bishkek, specializing in creating movies, TV series, and shows. Its projects include the films "Black Yard," "The Verdict," "From," and popular shows like the GG Show.





Kulikovskiy Confectionery House is a leading producer of confectionery and dairy products in Kyrgyzstan, established in 1991. Over more than 30 years, the company has grown from a small pastry shop into the largest local producer, offering over 200 products available in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan.





The largest mobile network operator in Kyrgyzstan, providing GSM-standard mobile communication services. The company is known for high-speed internet and extensive coverage, actively introducing innovations in mobile and internet technologies.





Manas Airport





Kyrgyzstan’s main international airport. Manas constantly develops its infrastructure, improves passenger service quality, and creates opportunities for growth in aviation and logistics.





One of Kyrgyzstan’s largest internet service providers, offering broadband internet and television services. The company actively develops new technologies and high-speed internet.





High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic, @htp__kg





An innovative tax zone supporting IT companies in Kyrgyzstan. HTP provides tax benefits and simplified business conditions, fostering startup growth. The park has over 450 residents with a total turnover exceeding $85 million, creating a favorable environment for IT companies to expand globally.





Bakai Bank is one of the largest commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan. Over 26 years, it has earned the trust of thousands of clients, offering a wide range of services, including loans, deposits, mobile banking, payment systems, and innovative business solutions.





A popular online platform for buying and selling goods, services, and real estate. lalafo strives to develop e-commerce and provides a convenient service for users throughout Kyrgyzstan.





EPAM Kyrgyzstan is part of an international company that opened its Bishkek office in 2022. The company offers educational programs and internships, as well as flexible conditions for working on global brand projects, including remote work. EPAM Kyrgyzstan provides excellent opportunities for career growth and development in the IT field.





Avangard Style Construction Company is a leader in Kyrgyzstan’s construction market. Established in 1998, it has established itself as a reliable developer, delivering over 500,000 square meters of residential and commercial real estate. The company’s mission is to maintain high construction speeds with top quality.





ololo is a creative hub offering unique spaces for work and leisure. The company operates multiple locations in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul, focusing on creating comfortable conditions for digital nomads, freelancers, and startups.





Sheraton Hotel Bishkek, @sheratonbishkek





A five-star hotel in the heart of Bishkek. This venue perfectly combines comfort and luxury, offering top-notch amenities for guests and employees. Working at such a prestigious establishment attracts hospitality professionals, ensuring them a stable career and opportunities for professional growth.





The company provides mobile communication services, mobile internet, as well as fixed-line and digital TV services. Beeline actively develops 4G and 5G networks, ensuring quality coverage and affordable rates for private and corporate clients.





Optima Bank





A large bank in Kyrgyzstan that offers employees the opportunity to grow alongside the company. Here, finance professionals can tackle ambitious challenges, achieve meaningful results, excel, and earn well.





Hyatt Regency Bishkek





A five-star hotel in the center of Bishkek, where employees maintain a culture of care and mutual respect. The company strives to create the most comfortable conditions for team development.