Where to find stylish glamping and yurt camps in Central Asia — 15 interesting locations

Tent cities, yurt camps, and luxury glamping — we tell you where to relax beautifully in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.







Tajikistan





The only camping in the form of a tent city in Tajikistan is located at an altitude of 2500 meters above sea level, near the Sarytag gorge — one of the most wonderful places in the country, not far from Iskanderkul.

There are guides in the town who will show the most amazing places and tell a lot of interesting things.

Cost: from $ 20 per person and above. There are different packages with individual conditions.

Conditions: Depending on the package, the possibilities will vary. The most expensive option includes a transfer, a tent with a mattress, and three meals a day. There are bathrooms /sanitary units/ toilet facilities on the territory of the town.

Uzbekistan





The camp is located in the Elikkala district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, on an impressive hill near the ruins of the ancient fortress Ayaz-Kala. You can come here for an excursion for a few hours or stay overnight.

Cost: from $ 50 per person and above, depending on the selected conditions.

Conditions: guests stay in yurts. Double and shared rooms for 25 people are available. The camp has two showers, two bathrooms, and a kitchen with three fireplaces.

The price also includes three meals a day/ full board from dishes of Karakalpak, Kazakh, and Uzbek cuisines cooked on the hearth.





The camp is located in the mountains, there is only nature around. You can leave the yurt and go hiking right away.

Cost: from $ 30 per person and above.

Conditions: guests stay in yurts, where there are comfortable beds, showers, and a bathroom. Fast Wi-Fi, a swimming pool, and full meals / complete nutrition are available. Dinners and breakfasts consist of delicious homemade food of 7-10 dishes.

Kyrgyzstan





Ethno-camping on the shore of Issyk-Kul with Indian tipi. In such an atmosphere, guests will enjoy peaceful rest and complete unity with nature.

Cost: from $ 30 per person.

Conditions: it is possible to stay in your tent or rent a local one. Beds are also available. On request, you can order a transfer. There is an eco-friendly shower, vegetarian cuisine, and Wi-Fi.





The yurt camp Sonun, located in Bokonbayevo, overlooks a beautiful lake. There is a garden with barbecue facilities on site. Guests can go hiking in the surrounding area.

Cost: from $ 13 per person.

Conditions: It offers free Wi-Fi, private parking, and a fully equipped shared bathroom with free toiletries. An Asian breakfast is served daily at the campsite.





Yurt camp at Son-Kul Lake, 365 kilometers from Bishkek. Project concept: Color and comfort.

Cost: from $ 35 per person.

Conditions: 15 yurts, 2 yurt restaurants, 4 VIP toilets, and 3 VIP shower rooms. Each of the yurts is designed to accommodate four people. They have all the necessary amenities.





Budget vacation in the mountains 23 kilometers from Bishkek. You can come for a day or more. There are different programs to choose from.

Cost: from $ 10 per person.

Conditions: as standard, the trip includes a transfer to the camping site and back, accommodation in tents, contests, a walk, and an evening general bonfire.





Relax, take a walk in the mountains and wake up with a beautiful view of the mountains, admiring the sunrise in a warm bed — all this can be done in Kashka-Suu, Oru-Sai gorge.

Cost: from $ 100 per person, depending on the day of the week.

Conditions: the price includes the room itself in the dome, equipped with everything necessary, including barbecue, hygiene products, drinks, and breakfast.

Kazakhstan





Glamping in the coniferous forest of the Akkol district of Akmola region, 120 kilometers from Nur-Sultan. This is outdoor recreation in Lux format: instead of the usual camping tents and sleeping bags, there are cozy safari tents with beds.

Cost: from $ 70 per person.

Conditions: any tariff includes a bed, a dining table, a wardrobe, a chest of drawers, a washbasin, and a set of dishes. There is a wooden cabin with a toilet. In more expensive tariffs, there is a restroom in the houses.





The unique place is located near the village of Zhukey, 25 kilometers from the city of Shchuchinsk. The main goal of the project is to emphasize the pristine nature of the Borovoe National Park and allow guests to spend a wonderful weekend in nature without sacrificing comfort.

Cost: from $ 80 per person.

Conditions: in addition to basic services, the price includes the use of a common barbecue area, a kitchen area, and entertainment on site.





A place of solitude with nature in comfortable conditions — panoramic windows with mountain views, cozy evenings by the fireplace, and a luxurious Finnish sauna.

Cost: from $ 44 per person.

Conditions: comfortable furniture, barbecue, deck chairs, breakfast, firewood for the barbecue, and personal hygiene products.





Glamping with comfort. Guests will enjoy fresh mountain air and views of the Trans-Ili Alatau.

Cost: from $ 93 per person.

Conditions: there is everything you need for comfortable accommodation: a soft bed, underfloor heating and a shower with a toilet in the room.





Glamping with panoramic views is located in Almaty, a little further from the TV tower.

Cost: from $ 70 and above.

Conditions: comfortable dome with terrace, refrigerator, kettle, microwave, shower, toilet, underfloor heating, bed, all necessary utensils, and other additional amenities.





The glamping recreation area is located 25 kilometers from Nur Sultan. This is a place where you can relax and steam in a good bath.

Cost: recreation area under construction. Prices will be available soon.

Conditions: baths, houses according to the "ДубльДом" (DoublDom) concept, and comfortable rooms with all conditions.





Glamping is 23 kilometers from Shchuchinsk. Here you can relax in nature with the best conditions, walk through the pine forest, and sit by the fire.

Cost: from $ 70 per person.

Conditions: a sauna, a barbecue area, breakfast, and a tea house are available to guests. And also the most comfortable tent houses.





Note / it's important to know: Campsites and glamping are open during certain seasons. Check-in advance whether the opening has taken place for this year.