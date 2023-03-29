Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
where-to-exercise-in-bishkek-20-popular-fitness-centers-swimming-pools-and-yoga-studios
Where to exercise in Bishkek: 20 popular fitness centers, swimming pools and yoga studios
6
Main page

Today at 19:45

Where to exercise in Bishkek: 20 popular fitness centers, swimming pools and yoga studios

We have collected the best fitness spaces and studios in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. It's time to do sports.


Fitness centers

pexels-max-rahubovskiy-7031705.jpg

Magnat Fitness, @magnat_fitness

In the center there is a fitness club and a gym, which are open 24/7.


Umay Dance Fit, @umay.dancefit

Fitness and stretching studio. There are several directions for fly mix, dancing and stretching.


Dasmia Fitness, @dasmia_fitnessclub

A large fitness club with more than 30 group programs. There are also children's groups.


Delta Fitness, @delta_fitness.kg

Premium fitness center with Cross Fit, gyms, children's sections and women's group workouts.


Lady sport, @ladysport.kg

Gym for women, where you can additionally receive massage and beautician services.


Change Fitness Club, @change_fitness_bishkek

A fitness club where you can find workouts in such areas as Cycle, Stretching, Cross Fit, Taekwondo and Zumba.


T Club, @tclubkg

fit.jpg

Sports club with outdoor tennis courts. Tournaments between groups are regularly held here.


Bilimkana Arena, @bilimkana_arena

A multi-sport complex with football, basketball and volleyball courts for everyone.


Aqua Max, @aqua_maxx

Recreation center with a complex of swimming pools, a gym and a hammam.


Bilimkana Sport Space, @sport_space_bilimkana

Sports center with sections for basketball, football and swimming.


Evolution hub, @evolution__hub

Fitness studio, where they additionally provide a healthy diet for boys and girls.


Shanti, @shanti.kg

Studio with training in the following areas: yoga, stretching, fitness, female choreography and fly-stretching. There are group yoga sessions for teenagers.


Pulse, @pulsebishkek

Fitness club, where there are directions in boxing, aerobics and stretching.


Maximum, @maximum.kg

Premium fitness club with boxing, stretching, swimming, taekwondo and fitness sections. There are also fitness classes for children.

Dance and yoga studios

rainier-ridao-GRDpPpKczdY-unsplash (1).jpg


Let's Dance New Era, @letsdance.newera

Dance Academy, where master classes are held weekly by professional choreographers in High Heels, Freestyle and other areas.


Vibe Dance Studio, @vibe_dance_kg

A dance studio where you can practice in the following areas: High Heels, modern choreography and Hip Hop.


We8 studio, @we8studio

The dance studio is great for beginners. They teach K-Pop, Hip Hop and High Hills.


Top Fit, @topfit.kg

bruce-mars-gJtDg6WfMlQ-unsplash.jpg

A network of fitness studios for stretching, yoga and children's choreography.


Pro Stretch, @prostretch.kg

Stretching, fitness, yoga and children's dance studio. You can attend free yoga classes.


Sattva, @sattva.kg

There is hatha yoga, fly yoga and yoga for pregnant women.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
THE INTERNATIONAL SPORTS FRANCHISE AND ITS SUCCESS IN KAZAKHSTAN
2060
9 major sporting events of 2023 in Central Asia
361
5 best yoga studios in Nur-Sultan
7793
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.