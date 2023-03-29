Where to exercise in Bishkek: 20 popular fitness centers, swimming pools and yoga studios

We have collected the best fitness spaces and studios in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. It's time to do sports.





Fitness centers

Magnat Fitness, @magnat_fitness

In the center there is a fitness club and a gym, which are open 24/7.





Umay Dance Fit, @umay.dancefit

Fitness and stretching studio. There are several directions for fly mix, dancing and stretching.





Dasmia Fitness, @dasmia_fitnessclub

A large fitness club with more than 30 group programs. There are also children's groups.





Delta Fitness, @delta_fitness.kg

Premium fitness center with Cross Fit, gyms, children's sections and women's group workouts.





Lady sport, @ladysport.kg

Gym for women, where you can additionally receive massage and beautician services.





Change Fitness Club, @change_fitness_bishkek

A fitness club where you can find workouts in such areas as Cycle, Stretching, Cross Fit, Taekwondo and Zumba.





T Club, @tclubkg

Sports club with outdoor tennis courts. Tournaments between groups are regularly held here.





Bilimkana Arena, @bilimkana_arena

A multi-sport complex with football, basketball and volleyball courts for everyone.





Aqua Max, @aqua_maxx

Recreation center with a complex of swimming pools, a gym and a hammam.





Bilimkana Sport Space, @sport_space_bilimkana

Sports center with sections for basketball, football and swimming.





Evolution hub, @evolution__hub

Fitness studio, where they additionally provide a healthy diet for boys and girls.





Shanti, @shanti.kg

Studio with training in the following areas: yoga, stretching, fitness, female choreography and fly-stretching. There are group yoga sessions for teenagers.





Pulse, @pulsebishkek

Fitness club, where there are directions in boxing, aerobics and stretching.





Maximum, @maximum.kg

Premium fitness club with boxing, stretching, swimming, taekwondo and fitness sections. There are also fitness classes for children.

Dance and yoga studios





Let's Dance New Era, @letsdance.newera

Dance Academy, where master classes are held weekly by professional choreographers in High Heels, Freestyle and other areas.





Vibe Dance Studio, @vibe_dance_kg

A dance studio where you can practice in the following areas: High Heels, modern choreography and Hip Hop.





The dance studio is great for beginners. They teach K-Pop, Hip Hop and High Hills.





Top Fit, @topfit.kg

A network of fitness studios for stretching, yoga and children's choreography.





Pro Stretch, @prostretch.kg

Stretching, fitness, yoga and children's dance studio. You can attend free yoga classes.





Sattva, @sattva.kg

There is hatha yoga, fly yoga and yoga for pregnant women.