Where to eat in Tashkent: 20 restaurants of Arabic, Georgian, Italian and other cuisines of the world

We made a selection of establishments in the city where you can taste dishes from various cuisines of the world and get acquainted with the culture of other countries.
Turkish cuisine
Basri baba, @basribaba_restaurant
Popular Turkish family restaurant. Its peculiarity is delicious food and bright interior.
Ramiz, @kofteciramizuz
A chain of Turkish cuisine restaurants with several branches. Here you can gather with family or friends.
Efendi, @efendi_uz
A popular and beloved place, located in the city center. The place delights guests with delicious Turkish cuisine.
Italian Cuisine
Capri, @capri.rest
In the institution you can try dishes prepared by the chef from Italy. The place is popular and has delicious desserts.
Portofino, @portofino_2022
Live music, gourmet Italian cuisine and an extensive wine list.
Georgian cuisine
Grilling, @griliajrest
One of the most popular establishments with Georgian cuisine, live music, harmonious interior and delicious food.
"Georgian courtyard", @gruzinskiy_dvorik_tashken
The place is always full of visitors due to its famous dishes. There are discounts and promotions in honor of the holidays.
Armenian cuisine
"Armenian courtyard", @armdvorikuz
A place for lovers of Armenian cuisine will be remembered by guests for delicious kebabs and a warm atmosphere.
Japanese food
jumanji, @jumanji.uz
A Japanese restaurant with a catchy name. Suitable for lovers of Asian cuisine.
Furusato Tashkent, @furusato_tashkent
The best restaurant of Korean and Japanese cuisine according to visitors. Another feature of the institution is the aesthetic interior.
Japanese Seafood restaurant, @teppanyaki.uz
Restaurant with an extensive menu of Japanese cuisine. It is located in the very center of the capital.
French cuisine
Bon!, @boncafe.uz
The famous French restaurant serving the most delicious desserts.
Le Buffet, @lebuffet.uz
Croissants, coffee, the most delicate cakes from a confectioner from France will appeal to any visitor.
Franz, @franz.uz
The most delicious croissants with almonds can be found in the French confectionery.
Kazakh cuisine
"Manas Khanate", @khanstvo_manas
If you are tired of Italian and Japanese dishes, here you will find hearty meat recipes of Kazakh cuisine.
Aksu, @aksu.uz
Aksu is a more popular place serving dishes from different countries. Including you can find Kazakh cuisine.
Arabic cuisine
Cafe 1991, @cafe_1991
The famous cafe of Lebanese cuisine will be remembered for its delicious food and interior. There are positions for vegetarians.
Dubai restaurant, @dubai_restaurant_tashkent
A huge restaurant resembling a castle will surprise you with its scale.
Greek cuisine
Greek food, @greekfood.uz
You will find the most unusual serving of Greek dishes at Greek food.
Silk96, @silk96wine
If you love Greek cuisine and are looking for a place for a family dinner in a cozy place, then you are definitely in Silk96.