Where to eat in Tashkent: 20 restaurants of Arabic, Georgian, Italian and other cuisines of the world

We made a selection of establishments in the city where you can taste dishes from various cuisines of the world and get acquainted with the culture of other countries.





Turkish cuisine





Basri baba, @basribaba_restaurant

Popular Turkish family restaurant. Its peculiarity is delicious food and bright interior.





Ramiz, @kofteciramizuz

A chain of Turkish cuisine restaurants with several branches. Here you can gather with family or friends.





Efendi, @efendi_uz

A popular and beloved place, located in the city center. The place delights guests with delicious Turkish cuisine.

Italian Cuisine





Capri, @capri.rest





In the institution you can try dishes prepared by the chef from Italy. The place is popular and has delicious desserts.





Portofino, @portofino_2022

Live music, gourmet Italian cuisine and an extensive wine list.

Georgian cuisine





Grilling, @griliajrest

One of the most popular establishments with Georgian cuisine, live music, harmonious interior and delicious food.





"Georgian courtyard", @gruzinskiy_dvorik_tashken

The place is always full of visitors due to its famous dishes. There are discounts and promotions in honor of the holidays.

Armenian cuisine





"Armenian courtyard", @armdvorikuz

A place for lovers of Armenian cuisine will be remembered by guests for delicious kebabs and a warm atmosphere.

Japanese food





jumanji, @jumanji.uz

A Japanese restaurant with a catchy name. Suitable for lovers of Asian cuisine.





Furusato Tashkent, @furusato_tashkent

The best restaurant of Korean and Japanese cuisine according to visitors. Another feature of the institution is the aesthetic interior.





Japanese Seafood restaurant, @teppanyaki.uz

Restaurant with an extensive menu of Japanese cuisine. It is located in the very center of the capital.

French cuisine





Bon!, @boncafe.uz

The famous French restaurant serving the most delicious desserts.





Le Buffet, @lebuffet.uz

Croissants, coffee, the most delicate cakes from a confectioner from France will appeal to any visitor.





Franz, @franz.uz

The most delicious croissants with almonds can be found in the French confectionery.

Kazakh cuisine





"Manas Khanate", @khanstvo_manas

If you are tired of Italian and Japanese dishes, here you will find hearty meat recipes of Kazakh cuisine.





Aksu, @aksu.uz

Aksu is a more popular place serving dishes from different countries. Including you can find Kazakh cuisine.

Arabic cuisine





Cafe 1991, @cafe_1991

The famous cafe of Lebanese cuisine will be remembered for its delicious food and interior. There are positions for vegetarians.





Dubai restaurant, @dubai_restaurant_tashkent

A huge restaurant resembling a castle will surprise you with its scale.

Greek cuisine





Greek food, @greekfood.uz

You will find the most unusual serving of Greek dishes at Greek food.





Silk96, @silk96wine

If you love Greek cuisine and are looking for a place for a family dinner in a cozy place, then you are definitely in Silk96.