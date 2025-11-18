Where to celebrate the New Year: the most atmospheric hotels in Central Asia

We’ve gathered a selection of the coziest and most atmospheric hotels in Central Asia, where you can celebrate the New Year in a special atmosphere of true winter magic.





Kazakhstan









The five-star resort in Burabay is ideal for a first-class vacation. On New Year’s Eve, guests will enjoy a luxurious gala dinner with a special festive show, as well as a separate program for children.





Swissotel Wellness Resort Alatau, @swissotelalatau





A luxurious resort not far from Almaty with a spacious area, SPA complex, and stylish suite rooms. The New Year here can be celebrated in the atmosphere of a real winter fairy tale with a festive show program, exquisite dinner, and live music.









In this stylish hotel, it’s pleasant to enjoy a winter holiday in a pine forest, and the New Year festivities promise to be exciting — contests, evenings with live music, and a rich entertainment program for children and adults. The main headliner of the New Year’s night will be Kairat Nurtas.





Rixos Water World Aktau, @rixoswaterworldaktau

The luxurious New Year program at Rixos Water World Aktau will begin on December 29 with bright themed parties, and on New Year’s Eve itself, guests will be able to enjoy a unique show program and exquisite dinner. There will also be fun activities for children and a stand-up show by Daniyar Jumadilov.





Uzbekistan









This wellness resort offers its guests an unforgettable New Year holiday. For several days, you can enjoy not only the festive show program but also interesting excursions and master classes.









A mountain resort with picturesque views and everything necessary for a peaceful winter vacation. You can celebrate the New Year here in the complex’s restaurant with excellent service, a festive show, live music, and much more.









The resort complex in the heart of the Chimgan Mountains offers visitors a bright New Year program — shows by pop stars and entertainment for the whole family. In addition to the standard festive elements, there will also be engaging master classes for children and an exclusive women’s retreat.





Kyrgyzstan

Jannat Resort, @jannat.resort

In this luxurious five-star resort, guests are offered a unique festive show program under the “all-inclusive” system — from themed parties and a gala dinner to relaxation in the SPA complex.









A beautiful complex with hot mineral springs, a SPA center, and saunas. It’s the perfect place to come for a peaceful getaway or a true retreat with an unforgettable view and a calm start to the new year.