Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Site search:
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG
Advertising

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
where-to-celebrate-the-new-year-the-most-atmospheric-hotels-in-central-asia
logo
Where to celebrate the New Year: the most atmospheric hotels in Central Asia
City 24

14.11.2025

Where to celebrate the New Year: the most atmospheric hotels in Central Asia

We’ve gathered a selection of the coziest and most atmospheric hotels in Central Asia, where you can celebrate the New Year in a special atmosphere of true winter magic.


Kazakhstan


Rixos Borovoe, @rixosborovoe


The five-star resort in Burabay is ideal for a first-class vacation. On New Year’s Eve, guests will enjoy a luxurious gala dinner with a special festive show, as well as a separate program for children.


Swissotel Wellness Resort Alatau, @swissotelalatau


A luxurious resort not far from Almaty with a spacious area, SPA complex, and stylish suite rooms. The New Year here can be celebrated in the atmosphere of a real winter fairy tale with a festive show program, exquisite dinner, and live music.


Wyndham Garden Burabay, @wyndhamgardenburabay


In this stylish hotel, it’s pleasant to enjoy a winter holiday in a pine forest, and the New Year festivities promise to be exciting — contests, evenings with live music, and a rich entertainment program for children and adults. The main headliner of the New Year’s night will be Kairat Nurtas.


Rixos Water World Aktau, @rixoswaterworldaktau


The luxurious New Year program at Rixos Water World Aktau will begin on December 29 with bright themed parties, and on New Year’s Eve itself, guests will be able to enjoy a unique show program and exquisite dinner. There will also be fun activities for children and a stand-up show by Daniyar Jumadilov.


Uzbekistan


Zomin Resort, @zominresortuz


This wellness resort offers its guests an unforgettable New Year holiday. For several days, you can enjoy not only the festive show program but also interesting excursions and master classes.


Archazor Mountain Resort, @archazor_chimyon


A mountain resort with picturesque views and everything necessary for a peaceful winter vacation. You can celebrate the New Year here in the complex’s restaurant with excellent service, a festive show, live music, and much more.


Layner, @layner.uz


The resort complex in the heart of the Chimgan Mountains offers visitors a bright New Year program — shows by pop stars and entertainment for the whole family. In addition to the standard festive elements, there will also be engaging master classes for children and an exclusive women’s retreat.


Kyrgyzstan

Jannat Resort, @jannat.resort

In this luxurious five-star resort, guests are offered a unique festive show program under the “all-inclusive” system — from themed parties and a gala dinner to relaxation in the SPA complex.


Mountain View, @mountain.view.kg


A beautiful complex with hot mineral springs, a SPA center, and saunas. It’s the perfect place to come for a peaceful getaway or a true retreat with an unforgettable view and a calm start to the new year.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#hotel #centralasia #holidays #newyear
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
5 scenic waterfalls in Tajikistan you must see with your own eyes
5 scenic waterfalls in Tajikistan you must see with your own eyes
10 useful Telegram channels for those living in Kazakhstan
10 useful Telegram channels for those living in Kazakhstan
Education expert from USA on first visit to Kazakhstan, Parents Forum, and impressions of Almaty
Education expert from USA on first visit to Kazakhstan, Parents Forum, and impressions of Almaty
Made in Bishkek: 16 local brands where you can buy gifts for yourself and loved ones
Made in Bishkek: 16 local brands where you can buy gifts for yourself and loved ones
Winter holidays in Central Asia and Azerbaijan: 12 best ski destinations
Winter holidays in Central Asia and Azerbaijan: 12 best ski destinations