Where Gen-Z can relax in Kazakhstan: top spots for leisure and content

Generation Z is looking not just for rest, but for experiences worth capturing, sharing on social media, and remembering for a long time. Kazakhstan offers many locations that meet these expectations — from natural wonders to urban aesthetics. Here are the best places where Gen Z will definitely find inspiration.





Almaty — a city of rhythm and mountains





Almaty is the cultural hub and a magnet for young people. You can start the day with coffee in a trendy café, spend the afternoon skiing on the slopes of Shymbulak, and enjoy nightlife on the city’s vibrant bar street. Panoramic views from Kok-Tobe, street art, evening lights, and stylish venues create a perfect background for Instagram stories.





Astana — high-tech and minimalism





For those who love futuristic vibes, architecture, and the energy of a metropolis. Buildings that look like they’re from sci-fi movies, wide avenues, minimalist café interiors, and neon lights at night make the capital a great spot for urban relaxation and sleek content creation.





Charyn Canyon — a “mini Grand Canyon”





Nature, power, and wild west aesthetics. This place is perfect for fans of outdoor adventures, breathtaking sunrises, and dramatic photography. The canyon is especially atmospheric at sunset and ideal for short travel vlogs.





Kolsai and Kaindy — dream lakes





If you’re craving peace and pure nature, these lakes are perfect. The calm water reflects mountains and sky, while the sunken forest in Kaindy creates a magical atmosphere. A great option for camping, solitude, and lifestyle content shoots.





Alakol — a lake with retro resort vibes





Beaches, mineral water, calm surroundings, and plenty of sunshine make Alakol an appealing summer destination. It’s especially popular for its wellness benefits and the chance to truly unplug from the chaos of daily life.





Borovoe — the Swiss Alps of Kazakhstan





Postcard-worthy landscapes: pine forests, cliffs, and lakes. Here you can go paddleboarding, hike forest trails, and take stunning photos against the mountains. Perfect for those seeking harmony and the beauty of nature.