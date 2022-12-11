What will surprise you in the new gastro-square "Center" in Astana: 29 kitchen concepts, a restaurant, 3 bars and a terrace

On December 4, the official opening of the new gastronomic project "Center" took place in Astana. We tell you why residents and guests of the capital of Kazakhstan should go there.





Dias Dyussebekov, 33, city — Astana, Managing Partner of the project @gastro.center, @diyas.dyussebekov

How it all started

After moving to Astana in 2012, I started a career in real estate and worked for BI Group. Then, together with partners, I opened a commercial real estate agency. Over time, we began to understand how commercial projects can bring good income.

We have seen that food space formats are gaining popularity in Europe. But there has never been anything like this in Kazakhstan. That's why we decided to create our own project. We considered different locations, made a layout to get started as soon as possible. We found investors who made us an offer and gave us a plot.

Initially, we wanted to build a three-storey building where, in addition to food, there would also be a large fitness center and coworking. But this is too big a scale. Therefore, we left only the main detail — food.

We drew a project, defended it to investors and began implementation. For two and a half years we have been engaged in its development, creating a concept, engaged in construction. Recently launched, we are testing the format, solving various issues and working on technical issues

About the project

We have been creating a gastronomic attraction in the capital from the very beginning. Now we are working to ensure that the citizens perceive our gastro-square as a cozy and atmospheric place in the very center of Astana. We want to become a space for Astana residents where you can relax, sit with friends, hold important meetings, taste the cuisine of different countries and get gastronomic pleasure.

At the moment, we have 29 kitchen concepts on the ground floor. By design, they are not similar to each other. So, we offer guests a variety. A person can come to the center every day and try something new.

Also, on the ground floor there is a large stage where musicians perform, master classes are held. Therefore, you can come here not only to eat, but also to find interesting leisure. We want to have a lot of events, different events. For example, an open microphone for young people.

On the second floor there is a premium restaurant and three bars. The restaurant and one of the bars are already ready to open, and two more bars will be ready by January.

The third floor is a terrace. It will open closer to April. We will think about what to organize there for the summer period.

About the guests

We have a wide target audience. In addition to food courts, a large play area is being built. There were also a lot of activities for children at the opening on December 4. Gastro-square is suitable for families, friends, business partners.





All the guests are united by the desire to be here and now, to stop time and exhale, to feel a calm and kind atmosphere and, most importantly, to eat delicious food.

How the project is changing the city

Our square is a new place where Astana residents can spend time and cheer themselves up.

We want to be the reason for increasing the happiness index of people and guests of our city.

Gastro-square "Center" is located among the main buildings of the capital. A lot of foreigners come to us, and we want each of them to feel at home, finding a familiar kitchen here.