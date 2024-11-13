10 restaurants in Ashgabat: where to eat in the capital of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat offers a wide variety of restaurants, where you can enjoy both traditional Turkmen cuisine and dishes from global culinary traditions. In this article, we highlight 10 restaurants in Ashgabat where you can savor delicious food and relax with your loved ones.









“Central Park” is a stylish two-story restaurant in Ashgabat, offering not only exquisite dishes but also stunning views of the city. The lower floor features a restaurant and karaoke, while the upper floor is home to the Open Air Restaurant, ideal for dining under the sky. The venue is famous for its business lunches, breakfasts, steaks, and a diverse menu including snacks, fast food, and main courses.









“Melbourne Grill & Sandwich Cafe” is a cozy restaurant in Ashgabat, serving breakfast until 7:00 PM. The menu includes steaks, hot dishes, snacks, salads, and seafood dishes. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of hot and cold drinks, along with a wine list. Live music creates a relaxed atmosphere for dining and socializing.









“Merdem” restaurant in Ashgabat invites guests to explore Turkish and Ottoman cuisines. The menu boasts a rich assortment of hot and cold appetizers, main dishes, pastries, and salads. Special attention is given to desserts, including various types of baklava and other sweets.





“Bayhan” is a restaurant in Ashgabat where you can enjoy a wide variety of dishes and participate in themed parties every Saturday. The venue offers a unique presentation of dishes and an updated menu featuring main courses, desserts, and drinks. It also has a terrace for a relaxed dining experience.









“Chatma” is one of the oldest restaurants in Ashgabat. With panoramic windows and a terrace, it provides the perfect setting for relaxation at any time of day. The menu offers a variety of soups, meat dishes, and breakfasts, along with signature sweet pishme. In addition to the food, the restaurant serves a large selection of drinks, from aromatic coffee to refreshing lemonades.









“AlpEt” in Ashgabat is the first steakhouse where the meat preparation process is visible to the guests. The menu offers a variety of steaks, and on weekends, guests can enjoy live music.









“Şa Yıldız” is a restaurant in Ashgabat designed for events such as *khudaıyoly* ceremonies, banquets, weddings, and birthdays. The restaurant features an updated menu with a variety of appetizers, main courses, meat delicacies, and salads.









“Turkmen Oriental Cuisine” offers breakfasts until 3:00 PM and business brunches. Here, you can enjoy traditional Turkmen dishes as well as European, Slavic, and Italian options. The menu includes a range of cocktails, including piña coladas, citrus drinks, and fruit and berry lemonades. The restaurant is also active in hosting events.









At “TALHAN”, you’ll find ever-changing dishes of international seasonal cuisine to satisfy any culinary desire. The restaurant features a 50-seat hall with adjustable temperature, accompanied by music.









“Sim Sim” in Ashgabat offers an open terrace, VIP room, and veranda for relaxation. Guests can enjoy refined dishes from Eastern European cuisine. The menu includes a wide selection of dishes, drinks, and wines. The restaurant also provides home delivery services, catering, and banquet organization.