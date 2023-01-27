Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Subscribe

what-to-see-in-astana-5-new-shops-establishments-and-other-places
What to see in Astana: 5 new shops, establishments and other places
30
Main page
/
Places

Today at 19:45

What to see in Astana: 5 new shops, establishments and other places

If you don’t know where to try something new, a lot of new places have opened in Astana. Choose what you like.


Moss, @moss.flowers.kz

A new flower salon opens in Astana. Author's floristry is available here. Premium flowers and a great customer service waiting for you. Beautiful decor and comfortable location. You can also order flowers to be delivered to any address.


Cosmart, @cosmart.kz

The second store opens in Astana. This is a large cosmetics supermarket where you can find the most trendy products. If you want to buy some good quality cosmetics, you should come to Cosmart and take a look. You can also find special cosmetics for children here.


Mojo, @mojocafe.astana

Gastronomic cuisine in the city center. Try delicious breakfasts here, enjoy aromatic coffee and treat yourself to dessert! And design of this cafe is worth mentioning. It is cozy and beautiful, so you can enjoy just sitting here.


QazaqBooks, @qazaqbooks

A new bookstore has opened at Abu Dhabi Plaza. Here you can find books by local authors, as well as classical works in the Kazakh language. A great place to collect something new for your own library. The store is open seven days a week.


Maki Maki, @makimaki_astana

A new point has opened in the Asia Park shopping center. Rolls, pizza and hot dishes — everything is here. Come try this delicious things! And its even better after a long shopping walk in the center.

#astana #kazakhstan #whattosee #placestogo #new
