What to see and try in Khujand — the cultural capital of Tajikistan

Khujand is one of the oldest cities in Central Asia and the second city of Tajikistan after Dushanbe in terms of population. Locals call it the cultural capital. We tell you what is interesting here.







Where to stay



Hostels: Hostel On Shark 21, Somoni and Buston Hostel

Hotels: Hotel "Sugdiyon", Hotel "Parliament Palace", Hotel "Khujand Deluxe", Grand Hotel "Khujand"Heson "Heson"

Tajiks from other cities prefer to rent an apartment when traveling to Khujand — for this you can use the classifieds site: somon.tj.

What to see

Kayrakkum reservoir

20 kilometers from Khujand, one of the most popular natural attractions of Tajikistan begins — a large reservoir, which is called the Tajik sea. Sanatoriums and recreation areas stretch along the coast.

Kamola Khujandi Park

A large green park in the city center, where you can hide on a hot day and spend cool evenings. In the northern part of the park there is a sculpture of Kamol Khujandi sitting with an open book in his hands.

In the park you can find various establishments, shops and entertainment, and not far from it is the zero kilometer.

Khujand Fortress

To date, the Khujand fortress is the remains of walls and gates. There is an archaeological site where the foundation of the first walls is located.

Masjidi Jami Mosque

One of the many attractions of the city of Khujand is the beautiful Masjidi Jami Mosque, around which flocks of pigeons gather.

Tourists are particularly impressed by the colorful architecture of this structure.

Monument to Ismoil Somoni









A majestic monument in a beautiful park, decorated with bright mosaics in a national theme, which is worth a visit — a good place for walking.

What to try

Kurut

The local Panchshanbeh market is full of kurut for every taste. There is with raichon or basil, spicy, smoked, slightly and strongly salted, with spices and without. You will definitely find a kurut for yourself.

Sambusa

The same Panchshanbeh market is famous for sambusa ambora, with chopped meat. There is no such thing in all of Tajikistan.

Barbecue

Dushanbe residents often go to Khujand only for the sake of delicacies, especially for the sake of shish kebab. There is a huge selection of juicy meat dishes at affordable prices.

Donuts "Orzui Shirin", @orzui_shirin





These donuts are transported in boxes to other cities of Tajikistan, you will not find anything similar anywhere.

What to do

Take a ride on the cable car

The local cable car passes through the city center. You can see the whole city from a bird's-eye view.

Go to the Local History Museum of Archeology and Fortification

The museum is located in the heart of the city. It was opened on November 29, 1986 in honor of the 2500 anniversary of Khujand. The most valuable finds that take pride of place in the exhibition are ceramics of the ancient and medieval periods.

The museum is open from 08:00 to 17:00, on weekends it is open from 09:00 to 16:00.

Go to the Tajik Musical Drama Theater named after Kamoli Khujandi

The local theater often pleases with productions, and the architecture of the building itself will make you take a few pictures for memory.