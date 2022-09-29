What's new in Kazakhstan: investment visas, new flights, digital bank and 10 more news

Kazakhstan's news for the last month that will cheer you up.





Investment visas and visas for valuable skills will appear in Kazakhstan





Thus, it is planned to attract foreign specialists in scarce professions to the country.

An investment visa will give entrepreneurs the right to a residence permit.

The number of flights between Kazakhstan and Romania is increasing

Now there will be 14 flights a week — 7 passenger and 7 cargo.

The web series 5:32 entered the competitive program of a major American festival CATALYST

The project claims all the major awards in the drama genre at once.

Microsoft brand will expand its presence in Kazakhstan





Company plans to open an IT laboratory here, within the framework of which IT specialists will be retrained.

The knockout of Zhanibek Alimkhanuly was among the best in 2022

Boxing columnist Levi Luna from Nicaragua has published a shortlist of the top knockouts of the year. Among others in the list there is a knockout of Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, which happened during the May fight with Briton Danny Dignum.

An online database of applied art is being created in Kazakhstan

During the year, the project participants will conduct expeditions to the regions, research in the museums of Kazakhstan and visit the workshops of artisans.

The Kazakhstan national team won a historic victory in its group in the League of Nations





Photo source: vesti.kz





The Kazakhstan national football team defeated the Belarusian team on its own field and won in its group in the League of Nations. The team has achieved two similar achievements at once for the first time in history

There are free video tutorials for Kazakhstani schoolchildren

Students of grades 1-11 can now view lessons from online tutors for free on the Mektep-online website.kz and on the YouTube channel of the same name. The program includes all the main school subjects in two languages.

Kazakh art project was shown at the UN headquarters

From September 13 to 16, the UN headquarters hosted an exhibition of the art project World Painting. The idea of the project appeared in Kazakhstan, but it was implemented in Dubai. Now the project is located in the USA.

School textbooks will be fully digitized in Kazakhstan





By the end of 2022, the entire portfolio of textbooks will be available online.

A new digital bank will be created in Kazakhstan

Nurlan Smagulov has applied for registration to create a new financial structure. It will be a virtual Neoblank. His specialization is the lending of cars and accessories for cars.

Kazakhstanis can visit three more countries without a visa

Agreements have been signed with the Dominican Republic, with Albania and with Paraguay.

A new iSpace with the status of Apple Premium Partner has opened in Almaty





Photo source: iSpace.kz

An iSpace store has opened in the Esentai Mall, which will become the largest in Central Asia with the status of Premium Partner among authorized resellers.