facebook
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
what-every-tourist-should-know-before-visiting-tajikistan-tips-and-lifehacks
logo
What every tourist should know before visiting Tajikistan: tips and lifehacks
Travelling

09.04.2025

What every tourist should know before visiting Tajikistan: tips and lifehacks

We’re sharing interesting facts about Tajikistan that every tourist heading to this amazing country will find useful.


Cash payments

Tourists should be prepared to pay with cash in many places. Most cafes don’t accept card payments, and some supermarkets only accept MasterCard.


Google Maps

Many familiar services are unavailable here, so Google Maps is the best option for getting around the city.


Taxi services

Familiar taxi services don’t exist, so in most cases, you’ll need to hail a cab on the street. An interesting detail: not all taxi drivers are well-versed in the city, and if a driver is unfamiliar with the destination, they may refuse the ride.


Life without gadgets

In Tajikistan, it’s common to see children freely walking around the city and enjoying face-to-face communication without gadgets. Older children keep an eye on the younger ones, so adults don’t worry.


Friendliness

Tajiks are open and friendly people who are always ready to help in difficult situations. If you get lost or need assistance, you can ask the locals for help.


Markets

If you find yourself at a local market and want to buy something, try bargaining with the vendors—prices are usually inflated with the expectation of negotiation.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#travelling #tajikistan #tourism #tips #facts
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
Why Uzbekistan is the new adventure hub of Central Asia
Why Uzbekistan is the new adventure hub of Central Asia
How to travel around Uzbekistan: what you need to know from an experienced traveler
How to travel around Uzbekistan: what you need to know from an experienced traveler
Why you should definitely come to Saryagash and what to do here
Why you should definitely come to Saryagash and what to do here
5 historical sites in Tajikistan worth visiting
5 historical sites in Tajikistan worth visiting
Where to go on vacation in Tajikistan in summer: 7 cool natural places
Where to go on vacation in Tajikistan in summer: 7 cool natural places