What every tourist should know before visiting Tajikistan: tips and lifehacks

We’re sharing interesting facts about Tajikistan that every tourist heading to this amazing country will find useful.





Cash payments





Tourists should be prepared to pay with cash in many places. Most cafes don’t accept card payments, and some supermarkets only accept MasterCard.





Google Maps





Many familiar services are unavailable here, so Google Maps is the best option for getting around the city.





Taxi services





Familiar taxi services don’t exist, so in most cases, you’ll need to hail a cab on the street. An interesting detail: not all taxi drivers are well-versed in the city, and if a driver is unfamiliar with the destination, they may refuse the ride.





Life without gadgets





In Tajikistan, it’s common to see children freely walking around the city and enjoying face-to-face communication without gadgets. Older children keep an eye on the younger ones, so adults don’t worry.





Friendliness





Tajiks are open and friendly people who are always ready to help in difficult situations. If you get lost or need assistance, you can ask the locals for help.





Markets





If you find yourself at a local market and want to buy something, try bargaining with the vendors—prices are usually inflated with the expectation of negotiation.