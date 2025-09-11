7-most-beautiful-villages-of-tajikistan-that-are-worth-visiting

From the banks of the Panj to the highland plateaus of the Pamirs — the villages of Tajikistan amaze with their nature, authenticity and hospitality. We have collected a selection of seven of the most beautiful villages, the beauty of which is worth seeing with your own eyes.





Panj





This settlement in the south of Tajikistan attracts with a cozy unhurried atmosphere and picturesque views of the Panj River and mountain landscapes. Ideal for a calm rest.





Karakul





A village on the shore of the lake of the same name with sky-blue water in the highest part of the Pamir Highway. It is worth coming here not only for unique landscapes, but also to enjoy at night the view of the starry sky and the Milky Way.





Varzob





This settlement is located only 25 kilometers from Dushanbe. It is worth coming here for recreation in nature with unique views of the Varzob Gorge, mountain rivers and waterfalls.





Poimurg





Here you can feel the real atmosphere of the mountain Pamirs — majestic mountains, authentic color and amazing hospitality of the local residents.





Ishkoshim





A small settlement near the Panj River is surrounded by mountain ranges, and itself is located at an altitude of 2500 meters above sea level, which creates unique landscapes. Tourists often stop here on the way to the Pamir Mountains to rest and enjoy the local flavor.





Kishtudak





One of the most ancient settlements preserved even in modern Tajikistan. Beautiful nature and a calm atmosphere — everything you need to escape from the bustle of the city.





Alichur





A village above Lake Yashilkul at an altitude of almost 4000 meters above sea level, surrounded by majestic mountain ranges. Picturesque landscapes and the authentic way of life of local residents will definitely be interesting to many.