Travel at home. Why you should go to Namangan and what to visit in this city

Namangan is the second most populated city in Uzbekistan. We talk about what the city is famous for and how you can spend time there.





Where to stay

Hotels: Shedevr Plaza, Oydin Plaza Hotel, ORZU TOUR GRAND, Grand Sherdor. These are hotels with different amenities such as a fitness center, a terrace and a swimming pool. Rooms start at $50 per person.

Guesthouses: Sodiq Namangan, MUSAVVIR. Small cozy hotels. You should find out the amount for accommodation by calling the number: +998 78 223 00 31 for Sodiq Namangan, +998 69 233 2828 and +998 69 233 2727 for MUSAVVIR.

You can also find apartment rental options on Olx.uz website.

What to watch

Attractions

Namangan is known for its sights. In spring and summer, an annual flower festival is held here. This year the International Flower Festival celebrated its 61st anniversary.









Source: uzreport.news

Park of Culture and Leisure named after Babur. In this place, residents saw more than sixty thousand types of flowers during the International Festival.

The Mulla-Kyrgyz Madrasah has been decorating the city for over 100 years and is included in the register of the city's cultural heritage.

The Namangani Mausoleum was built in memory of the poet and scholar Mavlavi Namangani. The beautiful and majestic building has gone through several restorations.





Afsona Culture and Leisure Park is a suitable place for walking on a day off. There are rides, a water park and musical fountains.

The Mausoleum of Khoja Amin Kabri is a historically important landmark built in the second half of the XVIII century.

The Mavlon-Buva complex stands out for its interior decoration: the walls are decorated with drawings and poems dedicated to the poet Mavlon-Buva.

Natural places

Weeping rock in the village of Chadak. Water comes from an underground stream that flows down the rock. There are also many mines and streams in this region.





Source: uzbekistan.travel

The Chartaksay River, on the coast of which the city of Chartak and the balneological resort of the same name are located, where they go to rest and be treated.

What to try

You should definitely try the local pilaf. In Namangan, pilaf is cooked with devzira rice, which makes it special.





Namangan is a city of winegrowers. Wine has been made using secret technologies since the second half of the XX century.

All over Uzbekistan love the fruits of the Ferghana Valley. In particular, it is advised to try Namangan peaches and grapes.

Things to do

Visit cultural and religious monuments to feel the culture and history of the region.

Take a walk around the blacksmiths' quarter and see how craftsmen create daggers and knives.





Buy national clothes and creations of local artisans made of wood and clay as a keepsake.

Try local cuisine: pilaf, manty, chuchvara, barbecue and other dishes.

Visit the balneological sanatorium «Chartak» for relaxation and treatment with thermal waters of the region.





Cover photo source: uzbekistan.travel

