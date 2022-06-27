Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Travel at home. What to see, try and buy in Osh
Travelling

25.06.2022

Travel at home. What to see, try and buy in Osh

Osh is the second largest city in Kyrgyzstan, the southern capital of the country. There is a bright atmosphere, colorful nature and many interesting places worth seeing.


Where to stay

Hostels: Hostel Visit Osh, Park Hostel Osh, Hostel Sulaiman-Too, Sunny Hostel and Hostel Baian. A room with a shared shower and kitchen will cost $7-10.

Guest houses: Asman, Be my guest, Lovely Home For You, Konok Center Osh, Sunrise. A single room will cost $15-20 per night.

Hotels: Eco House, Rayan Hotel, Orient, Hotel Orto Asia, Ave Hotel. One night will cost about $45-70 per night.

You can stay in a roadside yurt for $10-15 per person, but there are spartan conditions.

What to see

Attractions:

Lenin Peak is the second highest peak in Kyrgyzstan. One of the most popular climbing peaks in the country.

Sulmaiman-too or Solomon's Mountain is the most important cultural landmark of Kyrgyzstan and the first object of the country included in the UNESCO cultural heritage list. It is in the very center of Osh city.

ош кыргызстан

The mountain is made of limestone and has five peaks, the highest of which rises at a height of 150 meters above the city.

Kyrgyz-Ata is a vast natural complex. There are many historical and cultural monuments, ancient settlements and burial grounds here.

Alai Valley is one of the largest highland valleys in the country. The world-famous Pamir Highway passes through the Alai Valley.

алайская долина.jpg

Source of the photo: vvtrofimov

Uzgen is a city in the Osh region, one of the oldest in the Ferghana Valley. This is part of the Great Silk Road. In the town you can see many interesting places: a cultural and historical complex, a minaret and mausoleums.

Natural places:

The Chyyyrchyk pass is an accessible place that can be reached by car.

Karagoy Gorge — in the Kyrgyz-Ata National Park.

кыргызстан

Kulunatin is a national park with untouched nature and postcard views of mountain lakes and emerald meadows.

Chil-Ustun, Chil-Mayram and Keklik-Too caves — you can explore them both on your own and with local travel agencies.

What to try

Uzgent pilaf is made from a variety of rice grown here, which is distinguished by its brown color and unique taste.

Ошский плов

Source of the photo: Zafer Dincer

Samsa — many will advise you to definitely try this dish in Osh.

IMG_8493.JPEG

Kurut — it is especially praised in the high mountain valleys of the Osh region.

Maida manti — prepared only in Osh.

Things to do

Go to the market

Ошский базар

Zhaima Bazaar or Osh Bazaar is a large market where you can find anything from food and dried fruits to a variety of clothes. And the best part is, the prices are affordable. This bazaar is one of the most classic examples of the covered oriental market — tim.

Go to the museum

One of the largest museums in Kyrgyzstan is in Osh at the foot of the Solomon Mountain of the same name. The museum stores more than 33 thousand exhibits related to the history, archeology, art, nature of the southern region of Kyrgyzstan.

Medical tourism

Provides treatment with mud, mineral and thermal waters. There are several centers in Osh that provide such services.

Tours and hikes

кыргызстан

Earlier we talked about what attractions and natural places you can see here, but there are other popular destinations where you can go with @osh.trips.


We express our gratitude to Atabek Abdullaev for help in creating the material.

#tourism #travel #wheretogo #kyrgyzstan #osh
