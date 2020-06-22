top-of-best-turkish-football-players-right-now

Emre Belözoğlu





A professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Fenerbahçe. He has been a part of the Turkish national team since 2000, earning over 100 caps and helping the team to the semi-finals at the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2008. Pelé named him in the FIFA 100, a list of the 125 greatest living footballers as a part of FIFA's centenary celebrations.A professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Spanish club FC Barcelona and the Turkey national team.He is mostly known for his ball control, dribbling skills and vision. As of May 2018, Turan holds 100 senior national caps and 17 goals for the Turkey national team, making him Turkey's fourth-most capped player of all-time.A professional footballer who plays as a striker for Beşiktaş and the Turkish national team. Burak started his professional career in Antalyaspor as a midfielder. He has played for the big four clubs in Turkey: Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor, and Galatasaray.A professional footballer who plays as a winger for Galatasaray.He made his debut in the Eredivisie in the 2009-10 season playing for his home team NAC Breda. He made his debut for the senior Turkey national football team in a friendly 2-2 tie with Montenegro on 27 March 2018.A professional footballer who plays as a defender for Serie A club Juventus and the Turkey national team. In 2019, Juventus officially announced the transfer of Demiral from Sassuolo, on a five-year contract. Merih became the first Turkish player to play for theA professional footballer who plays as a winger for Sivasspor. Emre debuted for the Turkey national football team in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying win over Andorra on 7 September 2019.A professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Royal Antwerp. He has played for Turkey both at the youth level and senior level. Bolat has played at youth level for Turkey, winning four caps at the under-19 level and three at the under-21 level.A professional footballer who plays as a center-back for the German club Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Ozan trained with the Galatasaray youth academy, joining in 2011. He signed his first professional contract with Galatasaray in 2017. Ozan made his professional debut for Galatasaray in a 2-0 Süper Lig win over Yeni Malatyaspor in May 2018.