top-attractions-worth-seeing-in-singapore-in-2-days

Marina Bay embankment is a picturesque waterfront located in the heart of Singapore in the bay of the same name. It offers views of the skyscrapers towering from all sides. The famous Singapore light and music fountain is located here. On weekends, free open-air film screenings, music performances, and light shows are regularly held here.The Southern Ridges is a recreational trail that connects five parks along the southern ridge of Singapore—Mount Faber Park, Telok Blangah Hill, Hort Park, Kent Ridge Park, and Labrador Nature Reserve. It iswell constructed and manicured. The landscape varies between jungle-like canopies of trees, unusual flora and fauna, and architecturally magnificent walkways.The first park of its kind from Universal Studios in Southeast Asia is all manmade fun. It boasts the world's tallest dueling rollercoaster, the Battlestar Galactica, alongside the Sesame Street Spaghetti Space Chase and Puss in Boots' Giant Journey rides. Kiddie characters aside, the park also revisits movie blockbusters like Jurassic Park, The Mummy and Transformers.This is a hugely popular tourist attraction in Singapore. The breadth of plants and the creative ways in which they are displayed is awe-inspiring. The Supertree Grove and Cloud Forest are necessary for photographers. And the 114-foot indoor waterfall is a site to behold. The Gardens, however, can get extremely crowded. The crowds move slowly so it is not ideal for anyone in a rush.Singapore Zoo is consideredone of the best zoos in the world. This zoo shows what zoos around the world should be like.This promenade overlooking Marina Bay is home to Singapore's iconic 28-foot Merlion statue, a half-fish, half-lion stone carving that shoots water into the bay. The fish symbolizes Singapore's beginnings as a fishing village while the lion head is a nod to Singapura, which means "Lion City" in Malay. Erected in 1972, it remains one of the nation's most popular tourist attractions, and as such, it is usually packed.You cannot miss this giant, wedding-cake-like monument in the middle of Singapore's Civic District - it is one of the oldest buildings in the area and perhaps the most imposing, with its Neo Gothic design topped with a minimalist spire. Park grounds surround the structure so it stands out as a sanctuary in the midst of a very busy urban area. This is Singapore's largest cathedral and its oldest Anglican house of worship. It is a gem for history, culture and architecture buffs.