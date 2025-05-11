facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

Top 5 horseback riding clubs and hippodromes in Shymkent
Places

08.05.2025

Top 5 horseback riding clubs and hippodromes in Shymkent

Whether you want to learn horseback riding or simply enjoy a ride with friends, family, or a significant other, here’s a list of the best spots in Shymkent. These places offer scenic views, fresh air, and unforgettable experiences on horseback.


Shymkent Hippodrome, @ippodrom.shymkent

If you’re looking for a memorable ride surrounded by beautiful nature, the Shymkent Hippodrome is a great choice. It’s the perfect destination for those who love the outdoors, animals, and active leisure.


Ippodrome, @ippodrome.shymkent


This location offers horse rentals for riding enthusiasts and regularly hosts traditional games and exciting competitions. It’s also a picturesque spot for photo sessions with horses and nature as your backdrop.


Equestrian Shymkent, @equestrian_shymkent

For those interested in learning to ride, Equestrian Shymkent offers lessons with professional instructors. It’s also a popular location for themed photo shoots in a scenic setting.


Batyrlar, @batyrlar_sayahaty

Batyrlar is a great option for beginners looking to learn horseback riding and enjoy quality time with friends, family, or a partner.


Horseback Rides, @konny_progulky_shymkent


Located 50 kilometers from Shymkent, this club offers rides on ponies and paired horses. It’s a wonderful spot for a family outing or a romantic date in nature.

#shymkent #horses #nature #horseriding #relaxation
