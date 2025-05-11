top-5-horseback-riding-clubs-and-hippodromes-in-shymkent

Whether you want to learn horseback riding or simply enjoy a ride with friends, family, or a significant other, here’s a list of the best spots in Shymkent. These places offer scenic views, fresh air, and unforgettable experiences on horseback.









If you’re looking for a memorable ride surrounded by beautiful nature, the Shymkent Hippodrome is a great choice. It’s the perfect destination for those who love the outdoors, animals, and active leisure.









This location offers horse rentals for riding enthusiasts and regularly hosts traditional games and exciting competitions. It’s also a picturesque spot for photo sessions with horses and nature as your backdrop.









For those interested in learning to ride, Equestrian Shymkent offers lessons with professional instructors. It’s also a popular location for themed photo shoots in a scenic setting.









Batyrlar is a great option for beginners looking to learn horseback riding and enjoy quality time with friends, family, or a partner.









Located 50 kilometers from Shymkent, this club offers rides on ponies and paired horses. It’s a wonderful spot for a family outing or a romantic date in nature.