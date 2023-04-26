top-10-most-popular-songs-from-d-billions

D Billions is a musical group from Kyrgyzstan that performs children's songs on various topics and publishes its content on international platforms.





Yummy Fruits & Vegetables | D Billions Kids Songs





A song about delicious fruits and vegetables has over 2.6 billion views on YouTube







D Billions - Shake, shake your body! Clap, Clap, Cha Cha Cha!

This funny song is about counting from one to six. Challenge friends kids!







123 Song

Funny children's song in which children are taught to count by fruits







My Name Is

The song with unpretentious lyrics, but a catchy melody has gained more than 1.6 million views.







Mask Doo Doo Doo!

Band members sing a song in animal masks







Mommy, Mommy give me Yummy

Children's song about mother and child's wishes







Om-Nom-nom + MORE D Billions Kids Songs

Video compilation of popular songs of the group gained more than 650,000 views in just one year







D Billions feat. Santa Claus - Boom! Boom! Boom!

New Year's song that the band members sing along with Santa







Chicky - Boom!

Nearly 500,000 views on a simple song







Banana

Banana love song from band members

