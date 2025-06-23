the-turkish-ambassador-to-kazakhstan-on-the-development-of-bilateral-relations-and-the-values-uniting-the-two-nations

The Turkish Ambassador shares why Turkey is not just a travel destination, but also a reliable ally and friend of Kazakhstan.





Mustafa Kapucu, city — Astana, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Republic of Kazakhstan

About me

I have been the Ambassador of Türkiye to Kazakhstan for over two years.

After receiving my law degree in Ankara, I pursued a master's degree in the UK and then worked in the legal field for five years. However, public service runs in my family. In 1992, I moved from Istanbul to Ankara, where my diplomatic career began. I've now been a diplomat for 33 years.

My professional path

My diplomatic service has spanned nearly every continent, except Africa and North America. My first posting was in Dushanbe in 1994. Later, I served at the consulate general in Melbourne, and then in London, Rome, and Brazil, where I was the Consul General in São Paulo. From 2015 to 2020, I served as Türkiye’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan. Afterward, I headed the legal department at Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2023, I arrived in Kazakhstan.

On Central Asia

I have worked in three Central Asian countries, each of which is unique to me. There are similarities in culture, history, and geography, but everyday life is different. In Kazakhstan, people are adaptable and open to new things, while also preserving their traditions. This reflects the nomadic culture of the Kazakhs and their historical mobility and openness.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan share much in common, especially in important life milestones — birth and wedding rituals, and family values.

What impressed me in Kazakhstan is the strong emphasis on education. Parents here do everything to ensure their children receive the best opportunities. Schools are modern, children are motivated, and education is a clear priority. Many aim to study not only in Kazakhstan, but also in Türkiye and Europe. This brings hope for Kazakhstan’s future, as it shows the country is investing in its next generation.

On work in Central Asia

Trade and investment form the foundation of our relationship. When Türkiye was the first to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence in 1991, the trade volume was just $50 million. Today, it is nearly $10 billion — a tremendous leap. Türkiye is among Kazakhstan’s top five trading partners and top ten investors.

We are jointly developing the "Middle Corridor" — a transport route between East and West. Positioned between China and Europe, Kazakhstan and Türkiye enjoy major logistical advantages. We're also deepening cooperation in the energy sector: Kazakhstan is the third-largest oil supplier to Türkiye.

There is also progress in defense. Kazakhstan is modernizing its armed forces, and Türkiye is ready to share its experience and technologies built over the past 50 years. New areas of collaboration are emerging — in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and industry. In the past two years, two Turkish pharmaceutical companies have invested in local medicine production. In the Caspian region, our companies are planning to build a shipyard. A $650 million greenhouse agricultural project is launching in Shymkent, with its first produce expected in markets by October.

Education is another bridge between our nations. Nearly 12,000 Kazakh students study in Türkiye. We have a joint university in Turkistan that welcomes students from across Central Asia. Turkish students also study in Astana and Almaty. This builds a future generation with shared values and close ties.

Almost a million Kazakh citizens visited Türkiye last year for tourism. Many own property in Antalya and Alanya, some living there permanently or visiting seasonally. These people-to-people relations are just as important as formal diplomacy.

Cultural diplomacy is a key aspect of my work. Through music, art, literature, and cuisine, we bring our nations closer. Last month, we held a “Turkish Cuisine Week” in Astana, with a gala dinner featuring a chef from Türkiye presenting authentic dishes.

We also hosted an exhibition of Turkish paintings, featuring both contemporary artists and classical masters. Events like this generate genuine interest. In the near future, we’re discussing the possibility of bringing a Turkish opera singer to Astana.

I often say that culture is not only art — it’s a language spoken by nations. We strive to engage youth, share our traditions, and show how much we have in common — not just through slogans, but through real, lived experiences.

Kazakh and Turkish people often refer to each other as brother nations. It sounds beautiful, but for me it’s not just a phrase. We share a common history, culture, language, and worldview. We are close in mindset.

We want these values to be expressed not just in words, but in action — through investment, infrastructure, education, and scientific exchange. Rhetoric is important, but tangible projects are even more so.

When the devastating earthquake struck Türkiye, Kazakhs were among the first to offer help. It was deeply moving. Moments like these show true brotherhood — not by protocol, but human to human. And that’s how it should be: supporting one another in both hard times and times of joy.

The world is changing rapidly. Even the most powerful nations can no longer face global challenges alone. Countries like ours, which share values and a similar worldview, must stand together — in security, economy, and foreign policy.

The Turkish Embassy in Kazakhstan will continue to work on strengthening these ties. And if, by the end of my mission, I see that we’ve built more mutual understanding, more joint projects, and deeper friendship, then I will know I have done my job well.