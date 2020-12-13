Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


the-poster-of-events-in-theaters-of-nur-sultan-for-the-holiday-weekend
The poster of events in theaters of Nur-Sultan for the holiday weekend
207
/

11.12.2020

The poster of events in theaters of Nur-Sultan for the holiday weekend

Astana Opera House, @astana_opera


Yelim menin ansagan…, December 16

Concert

yelim menin.jpg

On 16 December, the gala concert dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Independence Day will take place in the Chamber Hall. The extensive programme will feature the brightest classical works, including popular arias and duets, chamber compositions by Kazakhstani and foreign composers, as well as songs of Kazakhstani authors.


“Zhasa, Kazakhstan!“, December 22

Concert

zhasa kaz.jpg

Dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev. He is Kazakh composer, teacher, public and state figure. He is the author of six operas, numerous works – orchestral, vocal and choral, theatre and stage, chamber and instrumental, as well as songs and romances.

Address: 1 Kunaev St.

Contacts: 8 7172 70 96 00, 8 7172 70 96 12


Astana Ballet Theatre, @astanaballet


Nutcracker, December 24-31

Ballet

73524906_177286436782585_8635114824206451980_n.jpg

The play is based on the well-known plot of the German fairy tale by E. Hoffmann in the retelling of A. Dumas the father about the doll and the mouse king. The ballet has won worldwide fame and has become a traditional symbol of the New Year holidays. There are numerous interpretations of the Nutcracker, but it is Vasili Vainonen's version that is shown in many of the world's leading theaters.

Address: 9 Uly Dala Ave.

Contacts: 8 7172 62 12 12


Nomad City Hall, @nomad_city_hall


“Zhas Abai”, December 15, 16

Play

zhas abaiш.jpg

Today, there are few theaters on the Kazakh stage where "Abai" is not staged. In the drama “Zhas Abai” dedicated to the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, you can witness Abai's fiery youth, kinship, an unforgettable love story in life.


“Tynyshtyk kuzetshisi”, December 23, 24

Play

Tynyshtyk kuzetshisi.jpg

The consequences of the terrible war were shared by the soldiers who fought on the front, as well as the workers who sacrificed their lives for the Great Victory in the village. Why didn't Demesin, who died in those dark times to protect his village from evil, be included in the list of victims of the war?! Maybe there was another reason for the hero's courage?!

Address: 55/2 Mangilik Yel St.

Contacts: 8 775 284 02 96

