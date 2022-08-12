Taxi, food delivery and offline maps: 15 cool apps for traveling in Georgia

We have selected 15 useful applications for those who have recently moved or are going to visit Georgia.









A popular contactless delivery service is also available in Georgia. In app, you can find establishments that will prepare breakfast, lunch or dinner near your home.





Another app with which you can order food delivery. Glovo can deliver anything from drinks to medicines.





TKT.ge

Poster-app for events. Here you can find out about current events and buy tickets to the cinema, theater or transport.





TBC Bank

Through the TBC Bank app, you can easily pay for various services, such as utilities and more.





Railway Tickets

If you do not need a poster, then this is a separate app to buy tickets for trains and trains. Thanks to it, you do not have to go to the station.





Google Maps





To navigate the city and understand what and where is, we recommend downloading Google Maps. Locals use the app to build the right route for both pedestrians and drivers.





Maxim

Popular taxi ordering service. The company has earned the trust of users due to the fast delivery of cars and affordable prices.





Another service for ordering a taxi. In addition to it, the Bolt Food food delivery service operates.





Uber services are used all over the world, and Georgia is no exception. Here you can order a comfortable taxi for an adequate price.





This is an app through which it is convenient to build a route and see when the bus arrives at a specific stop. There is an interface in Russian.









Facebook is especially popular among social networks and instant messengers in Georgia. Thanks to it, you can not only share your news and write to friends, but also save memory on your phone. This is a local poster where you can find missing documents, housing, work and more.





Redmed is the first Georgian innovative medical ecosystem. The user can get a doctor's consultation online or take blood tests without leaving home.





Public transport tracking platform. It contains timetables and routes to Tbilisi and Batumi.





This is an offline encyclopedia of Georgia. Here you will find information about attractions, restaurants, cafes, as well as shopping centers, markets, shops.





Georgian Keyboard

The app helps you type in the local language.