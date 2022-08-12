Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
taxi-food-delivery-and-offline-maps-15-cool-apps-for-traveling-in-georgia
Taxi, food delivery and offline maps: 15 cool apps for traveling in Georgia
6
Main page
/
Travelling

Today at 18:45

Taxi, food delivery and offline maps: 15 cool apps for traveling in Georgia

We have selected 15 useful applications for those who have recently moved or are going to visit Georgia.


Wolt


wolt


A popular contactless delivery service is also available in Georgia. In app, you can find establishments that will prepare breakfast, lunch or dinner near your home.


Glovo


Another app with which you can order food delivery. Glovo can deliver anything from drinks to medicines.


TKT.ge

Poster-app for events. Here you can find out about current events and buy tickets to the cinema, theater or transport.


TBC Bank

Through the TBC Bank app, you can easily pay for various services, such as utilities and more.


Railway Tickets

If you do not need a poster, then this is a separate app to buy tickets for trains and trains. Thanks to it, you do not have to go to the station.


Google Maps

google maps

To navigate the city and understand what and where is, we recommend downloading Google Maps. Locals use the app to build the right route for both pedestrians and drivers.


Maxim

Popular taxi ordering service. The company has earned the trust of users due to the fast delivery of cars and affordable prices.


Bolt


Another service for ordering a taxi. In addition to it, the Bolt Food food delivery service operates.


Uber


Uber services are used all over the world, and Georgia is no exception. Here you can order a comfortable taxi for an adequate price.


TTC


This is an app through which it is convenient to build a route and see when the bus arrives at a specific stop. There is an interface in Russian.


Facebook


facebook


Facebook is especially popular among social networks and instant messengers in Georgia. Thanks to it, you can not only share your news and write to friends, but also save memory on your phone. This is a local poster where you can find missing documents, housing, work and more.


Redmed


Redmed is the first Georgian innovative medical ecosystem. The user can get a doctor's consultation online or take blood tests without leaving home.


Moovit


Public transport tracking platform. It contains timetables and routes to Tbilisi and Batumi.


Guide U


This is an offline encyclopedia of Georgia. Here you will find information about attractions, restaurants, cafes, as well as shopping centers, markets, shops.


Georgian Keyboard

The app helps you type in the local language.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#travelling #georgia #tbilisi #apps #technologies
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Interesting places in Central Asia, Transcaucasia, Bashkortostan, and Tatarstan worth...
1335
Incredible nature of Kyrgyzstan in the photos of foreign photographers
1755
About travel to Samarkand: popular place among Europeans and inexpensive vacation
2177
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.