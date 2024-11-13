facebook
Quick weekend getaways from Bishkek for nature and adventure
Travelling

07.11.2024

Quick weekend getaways from Bishkek for nature and adventure

There are many picturesque places near Bishkek for a weekend getaway, from mountain resorts and lakes to cozy resorts. It's a great opportunity to enjoy nature, outdoor activities, and the cultural traditions of Kyrgyzstan.


"Supara Chunkurchak"


"Supara Chunkurchak" is an ethno-complex nestled in the picturesque Chunkurchak Gorge, offering visitors a chance to experience Kyrgyz culture. Tourists can enjoy traditional cuisine, ride horses, try archery, and explore scenic hiking trails, making it a perfect spot for nature and adventure enthusiasts.


"Kara Bulak" eco resort


Tranquil getaway offers a perfect blend of nature and comfort. Surrounded by lush greenery and mountain views, visitors can relax in cozy cottages, enjoy local cuisine, hike scenic trails, or unwind by the nearby river. It's an ideal spot for those seeking a peaceful retreat close to the city, with opportunities for both relaxation and outdoor activities.


"Holiday House"


"Holiday House", located near Bishkek, is a cozy and relaxing retreat perfect for a weekend getaway. Surrounded by nature, it offers a peaceful atmosphere with comfortable accommodations, ideal for families or small groups. Visitors can enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and barbecuing, making it a great spot to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and reconnect with nature.


"Veslo"

It is located only 8 km from Bishkek. You'll discover a peaceful and cozy spot, perfect for relaxing in nature. It's a great place to enjoy quality time with family and friends in comfortable pavilions.


Bir-Bulak Gorge


Bir-Bulak Gorge, located just 30-40 km from Bishkek, is a beautiful natural destination known for its stunning landscapes and tranquil atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy hiking, picnicking by the crystal-clear rivers, and exploring the surrounding mountains. The gorge is also a great spot for nature photography, birdwatching, and experiencing the serene beauty of Kyrgyzstan's outdoors. It's a perfect place for a peaceful getaway or a short day trip from the city.


Ala-Archa National Park


Ala-Archa National Park, located just 40 km from Bishkek, is a stunning natural reserve known for its dramatic mountain landscapes and diverse flora and fauna. Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, trekking, picnicking, and climbing, with trails ranging from easy walks to challenging alpine routes. The park is ideal for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.


Too-Ashu Pass


The Too-Ashu Pass, located at an altitude of 3,200 meters, is one of the highest and most scenic mountain passes in Kyrgyzstan, connecting the south and north of the country. It offers breathtaking views of the surrounding snow-capped peaks and valleys, making it a popular spot for travelers and photographers. The pass is accessible by car, and visitors can enjoy hiking, exploring the rugged landscapes, and experiencing the raw beauty of Kyrgyzstan's mountain terrain.

#travelling #nature #kyrgyzstan #bishkek
