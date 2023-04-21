Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
photo-studio-beauty-salon-and-other-new-places-in-bishkek
Photo studio, beauty salon and other new places in Bishkek
33
Main page

Today at 18:45

Photo studio, beauty salon and other new places in Bishkek

We've put together a selection of new places for you!


Studio 12, @studio.12

A photo studio in the city center with an aesthetic interior, professional equipment and a huge amount of natural light thanks to panoramic windows. There are full-time videographers and mobilographers.

Address: st. Kyiv, 62, shopping center "Eurasia", 4th floor


Saba, @sabacoffee.kg

Cozy and atmospheric coffee shop. This is a great place to work quietly with pleasant music.

Address: st. Manas, 7


Mira Care, @miracare.kg

A Korean cosmetics store that helps you take care of your skin at an affordable price.

Address: Aitmatov Ave., 9/1


Kapriz, @kapriz.beautysalon

Beauty salon, the slogan of which is "Love begins with yourself." There is a full range of beauty services.

Address: st. Ryskulova, 34


Deb, @deb.kg

German courses with native speakers, where teachers focus on the pleasure of learning so that they are not afraid to speak.

Address: st. Moscow, 162/1

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#wheretogo #kyrgyzstan #bishkek #new
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
5 successful eco projects in Almaty
359
5 new places in Almaty: premium eco-hotel and establishments
435
5 hotels in Kyrgyzstan with mountain views
695
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.