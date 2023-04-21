Photo studio, beauty salon and other new places in Bishkek

We've put together a selection of new places for you!





Studio 12, @studio.12

A photo studio in the city center with an aesthetic interior, professional equipment and a huge amount of natural light thanks to panoramic windows. There are full-time videographers and mobilographers.

Address: st. Kyiv, 62, shopping center "Eurasia", 4th floor





Saba, @sabacoffee.kg

Cozy and atmospheric coffee shop. This is a great place to work quietly with pleasant music.

Address: st. Manas, 7





Mira Care, @miracare.kg

A Korean cosmetics store that helps you take care of your skin at an affordable price.

Address: Aitmatov Ave., 9/1





Kapriz, @kapriz.beautysalon

Beauty salon, the slogan of which is "Love begins with yourself." There is a full range of beauty services.

Address: st. Ryskulova, 34





Deb, @deb.kg

German courses with native speakers, where teachers focus on the pleasure of learning so that they are not afraid to speak.

Address: st. Moscow, 162/1