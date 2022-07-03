NVIDIA, EPAM and 13 other foreign brands that have opened offices in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia

We found out which offices of international companies in various industries work in the Transcaucasia region.





Georgia





BMW





The office of the world-famous German car manufacturer is located in Tbilisi. Since 1999, the Georgian Omega Motors has taken the place of the general importer of the famous German and British brands BMW and Land Rover. Since then, the company has been representing BMW's interests in Georgia.

The company's regional office is located in Tbilisi, but it also works with Armenia. The representative office was founded in 1998. Nestle transformed into an operating company in 2014.

In the Caucasus region, the company's products are presented in the following categories: coffee, confectionery, cooking, instant drinks, cereals for the whole family, animal feed, ready-made breakfasts and baby food.





EPAM Systems





The American IT company was founded in 1993. And in 2020, the company entered the Georgian market.

EPAM Systems works in the field of software development. In 2021, the company was added to the S&P 500 and included in the Forbes Global 2000 list of companies. The brand serves customers in more than 45 countries on five continents. It is one of the 15 largest companies in the IT field.





Exadel

Another IT company that operates in Georgia. Founded 20 years ago in the USA and registered in Silicon Valley, the company now has 1,000 employees and 23 offices around the world, including Uzbekistan and Russia.

Armenia





NVIDIA is a major global technology company from the USA. In April 2022, the brand opened a Research center in Armenia.

The high-tech giant has already started working in Armenia. Rev Lebaredyan became the head of the branch.





Microsoft Innovation Center

Microsoft RA opened an Innovation Center in Yerevan in 2011. The Center provides support in the field of creation and development of new startups that could be competitive and successful in the global market. Among the events organized by the company: incubator, trainings, seminars and IT competitions.





The World Bank

The World Bank operates in more than 100 developing countries.

The company closely cooperates with the countries of Europe and Central Asia, helping to effectively solve social and economic problems. And for more than two decades, the World Bank has been working in Armenia to improve the general welfare and improve the quality of life of the local population.





EPAM Systems





EPAM is one of the largest IT companies in Armenia. The first engineering hub opened in 2014 in Yerevan, and now there is a second one in Gyumri. More than 460 technology specialists work remotely in the company's offices.





KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax and consulting services. 200 000 professionals work in 154 countries.

KPMG opened an office in Armenia in 1997 and became the first of the Big Four international auditing and accounting firms licensed by the government of the country.





Ernst&Young

Ernst & Young is a global leader in auditing, tax, transaction and consulting services. The company employs 135 000 employees worldwide.

The brand opened an office in Yerevan in 2008.





An international company that creates outsourced software. It works in such areas as the Internet of Things, databases, process automation.

The brand opened an office in Yerevan in 2019.

Azerbaijan





The company has been operating in Azerbaijan for several years. This is the first office of the brand in the South Caucasus, which was opened in 2015. Works with clients in the field of analytics, cloud technologies, infrastructure solutions.





Cisco Systems is an American multinational company headquartered in San Jose, California.

The company was founded in 1984 by Len Bosak and Sandy Lerner from Stanford University. In 2021, the office in Azerbaijan began cooperation with Fa-Tech.





Sanofi

The company specializes in human health and operates worldwide. It is a leading player in the field of biomedical sciences. Offers innovative medical solutions for a wide range of diseases.





Applied Technologies, Inc.





Applied Technologies Incorporated was founded and registered in 1996 in the British Virgin Islands, and later registered in the UAE, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Applied Technologies Inc offers distribution services and engineering products to various industries. The headquarters is located in Dubai, UAE.





Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığ

The company was founded in 1954. Türkiye Petrolleri is engaged in the oil industry.

Until 1983, it was engaged in all areas of the industry: from exploration to production, processing, marketing and transportation. Today, TPAO is a National Oil Company engaged in exploration, drilling, well completion and oil production.