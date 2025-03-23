Nooruz in Kyrgyzstan: 5 traditions and customs that remain relevant

Nooruz is one of the most significant holidays in Kyrgyzstan, preserving deep historical and cultural traditions. Customs passed down through generations play a vital role in the celebrations. Here are five key traditions that remain relevant and highly respected in Kyrgyz society.





Purification with Juniper





Purification with juniper is one of the Nooruz traditions symbolizing cleansing and protection. Juniper branches are burned, and the smoke spreading throughout the home serves as a powerful safeguard against evil forces and negative energy. The process is accompanied by the words: "Alas, alas! Ar baleeden kalas!" This is followed by blessings and well wishes for family and loved ones.





Sümölök





Sümölök is a traditional festive delicacy prepared for Nooruz. According to one legend, during times of famine, a woman, having no food for her children, mixed sprouted wheat with flour and water. After long hours of cooking, a delicious dessert was born.

The preparation of sümölök is a lengthy and meticulous process. Different regions of Kyrgyzstan have their own recipes, sometimes including dried fruits or nuts, but the base remains the same. First, flour is fried in vegetable oil until it turns red, then sprouted wheat (ground in a meat grinder) and water are added.

At first, sümölök has a milky color and liquid consistency, but after 12 hours of boiling and continuous stirring, it thickens and becomes creamy. The pot is then covered and left for another 12 hours.

The process of making sümölök is an important ritual that brings families together, symbolizing unity, mutual support, and prosperity in the new year.





Festivities





Historically, Nooruz has been celebrated as a grand festival among the Kyrgyz people, and this tradition continues today. Various regions of the country host large-scale festivities, including folk dances, concerts, theatrical performances, and sports competitions. City squares come alive with fairs offering national dishes such as sümölök and kumis, as well as souvenirs and handcrafted goods.

The celebrations also feature traditional games, including horseback sports and wrestling, while children enjoy various contests and entertainments. Nooruz is a time when the entire nation comes together to celebrate renewal, the richness of nature, and unity, passing down culture and traditions to future generations.





Traditional games





During Nooruz celebrations in Kyrgyzstan, various traditional games and sports competitions are organized.

Kök Börü — a horseback team game where riders compete for a goat carcass, trying to throw it into the opponent's "kazán". Kök Börü is one of the most popular and spectacular games among nomadic peoples.

Arkan Tartysh — an ancient Kyrgyz game where two teams compete to pull a rope to their side. Winning requires coordination, strategy, and endurance, making it a popular event at national celebrations, including Nooruz.

Ordo — a traditional team game that emphasizes strategic thinking and teamwork. The central focus is the "khan," symbolizing leadership, and the game itself is rich in meaning, requiring careful planning and tactics.

Curesh — traditional wrestling competitions for men, held in open spaces and drawing large crowds.

Other popular games during Nooruz include Besh Tash, Kyz Kuumay, and At Chabysh, each with deep cultural significance.





Traditional dishes





Alongside sümölök, the Nooruz festive table features a variety of dishes reflecting the richness of Kyrgyz cuisine. Some of the most popular include:

Besh Barmak — a traditional Kyrgyz dish consisting of boiled meat with noodles, served with broth. The name "besh barmak" translates to "five fingers," referring to the custom of eating it by hand.

Boorsok — deep-fried dough pieces, a beloved classic treat that is essential for any Kyrgyz celebration or important event.

Maxym, Jarama, Chalap — traditional Kyrgyz beverages, particularly popular from the brand "Shoro." These drinks are known for their refreshing and nourishing properties, effectively quenching thirst and hunger.

Additionally, the festive table includes appetizers such as chuchuk, kazy karta, as well as sweets and kurut.





Nooruz remains a time of joy, unity, and cultural pride, preserving centuries-old traditions that continue to bring people together.