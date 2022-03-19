Must Visit in South Caucasus: 12 famous sights of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia

Medieval castles, ancient temples and monasteries, a monument of love — do you think this is about Europe? Actually, it is about South Caucasus or Transcaucasia. More in the review.





Georgia





Vardzia









Vardzia is a cave city located in the south Georgia. This is a large monastic complex built in the XII-XIII centuries.

Up to 600 premises were carved in the rock of Erusheti: churches, chapels, residential cells, storerooms, baths, refectories, treasuries, libraries. It is interesting that earlier Vardzia was an invisible city — what is now visible from the banks of the Kura was hidden from people by a rock. But as a result of the earthquake, the insides of the cave city were revealed.

Today, this unique building is worth a visit while traveling in Georgia.





Svetitskhoveli

Svetitskhoveli is a temple located in the Georgian city of Mtskheta. It is a cathedral patriarchal temple of the Georgian Orthodox Church, for a millennium it was considered the main cathedral of the country.

Since 1994, it has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.





Akhaltsikhe fortress

Akhaltsikhe fortress — is a medieval fortress, which was built in the 9th century and was called Lomsia. It is also located in the south Georgia.

The fortress has recently been completely reconstructed. It is considered one of the main attractions of the city of Akhaltsikhe, along with Vardzia.





Ali and Nino statue





The visiting card of the city of Batumi — is eight-meter moving statues that tell the love story of two Bakuvians — Ali and Nino. The opening of the sculpture on the city's embankment took place in 2011. The author — Tamara Kvesitadze, created it, inspired by the story of the Azerbaijani Ali and the Georgian Nino.

Armenia

Etchmiadzin Monastery

Etchmiadzin Monastery — is the most famous temple in Armenia. Located in the city of Vagharshapat and included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

There is a theory that Etchmiadzin — is the first Christian temple in world history.





Yerevan Cascade





Cascade — is an architectural and monumental complex in the capital of Armenia. It consists of five open terraces.

Many people recommend walking around the complex in the evening, when an incredible view of the mountains opens from the highest terrace.





Temple of Garni





The temple in Garni — is a pagan temple built in the first century BC. It was built by the Armenian king Trdat I near the village of Garni in honor of the sun goddess Mitra.

It was restored from ruins in Soviet times, after an earthquake in 1679. It reminds of the temple of Athena in Greece, because of the classical Greek architecture.

Khor Virap

You've probably seen pictures of this place on postcards. Khor Virap — translated as deep dungeon is known for its location. An ancient Armenian monastery was built near Mount Ararat, where, according to the scriptures, Noah's Ark ended up after the Flood.

Tourists are attracted by the history of the place and the strict classical architecture of the monastery.

Azerbaijan





Baku funicular

Almost every city that is located in the mountains has its own funicular line. In Baku, the funicular offers a magnificent view of the city, the Caspian Sea, the hills. In the evening, you can watch the lights of the capital of Azerbaijan.





Lake Goygol

It is located in the western part of Azerbaijan, in the gorge of the Akhsu River. This is one of the largest lakes in Azerbaijan, which belongs to the Shamkirchay river basin. There is a resort on the northern shore of the lake.

Goygol called the pearl among the other nineteen lakes, because of the beautiful blue water.





Palace of Sheki Khans





This is the former residence of the Sheki khans. It is located in the city of Sheki and today it works as a museum. It is part of the state reserve Yukhary bash.

The palace was built in the Persian style. The facade of the palace is painted with drawings of hunting and war scenes and geometric patterns.

The landmark was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 7, 2019.





Imam Zadeh Mausoleum

Imam Zadeh Mausoleum, which is also known as Goy-Imam — the construction of the XIV century. It is located five kilometers from the city of Ganja and known for its domed architecture and peacock images.

One of the most revered shrines in Azerbaijan. The mausoleum keeps the history of ancient caravanserais and mosques.