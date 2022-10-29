How life is changing in Kazakhstan: new opportunities for travel, starting a business and a comfortable life

We tell you what changes are taking place in Kazakhstan, and how they affect people's daily lives.







The child's birth certificate is now available in the app Kaspi.kz











Kaspi.kz Together with the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and JSC "NIT" launched a new service. Now you can get a child's birth certificate online, right in the app Kaspi.kz .





QR code for signing electronic documents

Kazakhstan ranks 29th out of 193 countries in the ranking of electronic governments. The service is constantly evolving, new functions are being introduced. For example, in October of this year, the EDS was replaced with QR, which can be used as a technology for signing electronic documents when receiving public services.





Alternative "7-20-25": a new preferential mortgage program will appear in Kazakhstan

It is planned to launch programs with a down payment and an affordable rate of no more than 7%.





In November, it is planned to resume the issuance of preferential loans for the purchase of cars

Cars of domestic assembly, which are produced at two factories: in Almaty and Kostanay, will be available for purchase.





Grants for starting a business





Almaty residents will be able to receive grants for starting a business and learn a new profession for free. Training is carried out at the request of employers in training centers and at the workplace of employers.





Invest Hong Kong representative office opened in Almaty

This is a department of the Hong Kong SAR Government responsible for foreign direct investment. The agency assists in the search for professional service providers needed to start a business, represents and introduces large organizations and institutions, advises on the selection of office space.





TikTok StartUp Academy

Astana Hub and TikTok are launching an educational program for startups in Kazakhstan — TikTok StartUp Academy, where TikTok for Business experts will share their knowledge with entrepreneurs. Participation in the program is free of charge.





An online database of applied art is being created in Kazakhstan

The Union of Artisans of Kazakhstan is implementing a project to study and collect ornaments of the Kazakh people. During the year, the project participants will conduct expeditions to the regions, research in the museums of Kazakhstan and visit the workshops of artisans, carriers of unique technologies.





3rd place in the IBA rating











Kazakhstan took the third place in the IBA — International Boxing Association ranking. On October 30, Jordan will host the Asian Boxing Championship, where the rating may change, and Kazakhstan will take first or second place.





The largest mosque in Central Asia



One of the world's largest mosques opened in Astana in August 2022, with a total capacity of 235,000 people. Astana qalasynyn bas meshiti is located on the territory of the EXPO, between Kabanbai Batyr and Mangilik El Avenues.





Biathlon World Cup 2023 in Kazakhstan



Recently it became known that from March 4 to 12, 2023, the Biathlon World Championship among juniors and young men will be held at the National Ski Center in Shchuchinsk. About 800 athletes from more than 50 countries of the world are expected to participate.





TikTok representative office in Kazakhstan



TikTok will open a representative office in Kazakhstan. Employees will help authors create content, earn money from their favorite business and integrate advertising into their videos.





New flights





Almaty — Medina



New flights from Almaty to Medina will be launched by Air Astana. Starting next year, it is planned to open at least four flights a week on the route.





Almaty — Issyk-Kul

By 2035, it is planned to build a 96-kilometer highway Almaty — border of Kyrgyzstan — Issyk-Kul. The new highway will make the way to the lake almost twice as short. The route chosen for construction is: Almaty — Uzynagash — Kastek pass — Karasai-Batyr — Kemin — Issyk-Kul.





Kazakhstan — Vietnam

New flights will be launched from Kazakhstan to Vietnam. The Vietnamese airline VietJet Air will start operating regular passenger flights to Kazakhstan from October 25. Flights will be operated on the Almaty — Nha Trang route with a frequency of two flights per week.





Kazakhstan — Andorra



Kazakhstan and Andorra plan to establish a visa-free visit regime for their citizens. For citizens of Kazakhstan, the period of 90 days begins from the date of the first entry into the Schengen area.





Kazakhstan — Malaysia



Kazakhstan and Malaysia will restore direct flights. In 2023, Air Asia will fly from Kuala Lumpur to Kazakhstan with further flights to a third country.





Kazakhstan — Qatar



Kazakhstan and Qatar plan to establish a visa-free regime. Kazakhstanis will be able to enter, leave, transit and stay in the territory of the state of the other party without a visa for a period not exceeding 30 days during a period of 90 days from the date of their first entry into the territory of the state of the other party.





Source of the photo: caspiannews.com