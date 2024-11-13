Street art guide in Bishkek: 12 murals in the capital you must see

Street art has become an integral part of the urban landscape in Bishkek. Murals adorning the facades of buildings serve not only as decorative elements but also carry important cultural and social messages.





Mural "Red Poppies of Issyk-Kul"





Where: intersection of Baytik Baatyr and Kulatov streets

The mural is inspired by the film "Red Poppies of Issyk-Kul", directed by the renowned Kyrgyz filmmaker and People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan, Bolotbek Shamshiev. The main purpose of this mural is to immortalize the legacy of Kyrgyzstan and the values embodied in the works of the talented director.





Mural "The Red Apple"





Where: Chui avenue, 124

This mural is dedicated to the legendary work of Chinghiz Aitmatov "The Red Apple" and depicts famous Kyrgyz cinema actors, Suimenkul Chokmorov and Tattybubu Tursunbayeva.





The storyteller of the epic "Manas" and a kyrgyz girl





Where: Intersection of Chui avenue and Togolok Moldo street

This mural symbolizes peace and tranquility, reflecting the new ecological development of the 21st century amidst the majestic heights of the Tien Shan mountains. It also echoes the “Manas” epic, expressing deep respect for the history of Kyrgyzstan.





The Largest Mural in Central Asia





Where: “Asia Mall” shopping center

The mural, covering an area of 700 square meters, is recognized as the largest in Central Asia. It was created by 40 artists from the USA, Canada, Mexico, Iran, Germany, France, the UK, South Korea, Kosovo, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.





Mural on the theme of education





Where: 10th microdistrict, Baytik Baatyr street

This art piece symbolizes the idea of continuous education, depicting people of different ages. The mural emphasizes that learning and development should accompany a person throughout their entire life.





Mural "White Ship"





Where: School-Gymnasium No. 13

Photo Credit: @doxa_kg

This mural is dedicated to one of the popular works of Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov, "The White Ship". Through the experiences of the main character, the writer addresses important themes of love, loss, human resilience, and the connection to the homeland.





Mural with Aisuluu Tynybekova



Where: 77 Toktogul street

Photo Credit: @doxa_kg

Aisuluu Tynybekova is a five-time Asian champion, three-time world champion, World Cup holder, and a silver and bronze medalist at the Olympic Games. She not only delights the citizens with her athletic achievements but also with her image displayed on one of the facades of the capital.





Mural "Daughter of Soviet Kyrgyzstan"



Where: School No. 12

Photo Credit: @doxa_kg

This mural symbolizes the fusion of the past and present, combining the symbolism of the Soviet era with modern technology. The daughter depicted in the artwork holds an iPad, symbolizing modern technologies and progress.





Bottle cap portrait murals





Where: 49 Aitmatov avenue, 26 Maldybayev street, “Asia Mall” shopping center, 6th microdistrict, 20

Photo Credit: @doxa_kg

Out of 42,530 collected bottle caps, four impressive portraits were created, depicting ordinary residents of Kyrgyzstan who, through their hard work and kindness, have made the world a little better.