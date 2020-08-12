How has consumer behavior changed in Kazakhstan visiting restaurants and cafes?

Zlatoslav Bliznyuk, managing director of Melnitsa restaurant





Asem Turebekova, brand manager of Darejani restaurant chain





Vyacheslav Pak, CR-manager of Cafe Rafe





Artem Marchenko, CEO of the Chef Group, Zina restaurant





Nina Kireeva-Dos Santos, director of the Brazilian restaurant "RIO"





Aizhan Kusainova, entrepreneur, co-owner of SVOY, and CoffeeNOVA restaurant chain









In different countries, catering establishments are returning to work. In Kazakhstan, cafe terraces are allowed to work. WE communication agency learned how the consumer behavior in public catering has changed in recent years.The owners, marketers, and brand managers of Kazakhstani restaurants and cafes answered our questions and shared information about their work today.It was not difficult for us to switch to the delivery format and outdoor serving, because this is how we worked before. We have only 6% of the usual proceeds on delivery.Earlier homemade food, pizza, burgers were ordered, now, during quarantine, homemade food is ordered less often because people cook themselves. The visiting time has automatically decreased so the opening hours of restaurants have decreased too. Previously, guests came right after work and could be in the restaurant until 22:00, but now only until 20:00.If earlier there were 30 places on summer terraces, now there are half of them. We planned to launch our own delivery, but at a leisurely pace. Now we will speed up this process, launch our own couriers so that guests can order not only through aggregators.Now, guests are trying to order dishes that cook quickly and that can be eaten quickly. They try not to stay in the restaurant for a long time, although there were long queues for outdoor seats.We even removed the service charge.We have not yet analyzed how the food habits of consumers have changed, but if you look at the delivery format, there are two factors: the price and how fast it can be eaten. Now people order something that can be eaten quickly.Guests have begun to leave fewer tips, as they pay by card.It was difficult to implement. For two weeks, we worked in a super-big minus.There is a category of people who have not changed their habits, and for some, restaurants are now not available.But most of the guests are understanding.Thanks to the quarantine, the stew has appeared on the menu. It is actively ordered now.Now people celebrate them at home, but order us delivery. Before was the other way around - guests came to us to relax and have fun.Visiting summerhouses or ordering food at home has changed. Previously, people came to the cafes only at 20:00 and be there for 3-4 hours, but now they need to leave at 20:00. Guests treat thermometry with understanding, they even joke. I am glad that the guests have optimism.