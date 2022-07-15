how-a-kazakh-woman-went-to-study-in-the-states-and-became-an-employee-of-dell-technologies

Tuganai Borina came to the States to study. Now she holds the position of Online Business Manager at Dell Technologies. Read more about the features of adaptation, difficulties and a career in a new country in an interview.







Tuganay Borina, 32 years old, city — Austin, Online Business Manager, LinkedIn







About moving



I was born and raised in Astana. The first acquaintance with the States took place at the age of 16 thanks to the older sister Botha. It was she who suggested that I take part in the FLEX program. Everything worked out for us, and I spent a whole year in an American family. She studied at a local school, learned from the inside the life of the country. I was amazed by the education system, extra classes, friendly attitude of teachers. Therefore, I immediately set a goal - to continue my studies here. True to purpose, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Illinois under the Bolashak program, and then an MBA from McCombs Business School.

I did not even consider living and studying in other countries. One year of living in an American family remained in my mind, and suddenly the USA became my second home.

About adaptations and difficulties



There were three issues during the move:

— Insurance for medical services. Every visit to the doctor is a surprise. Because the prices for services are set after the visit and approval by the insurance company. Even if you have the best insurance, there are still some exceptions.

— Laboratory tests. In Kazakhstan, it is easy to take any test and get the results in a message the next day. In the US, you need a doctor's referral. The results also go to the doctor, and he redirects them to you. It might take a month.

— Beauty services. Every time I came home for the holidays, I took different courses: sugaring, manicure, face fitness, peeling and makeup to do everything on my own. Because the level of service in the beauty industry in the United States is low.

Every visit to the doctor is a surprise





I like cooking. And at first it was difficult to find an alternative to the usual products, to understand which store to go to in order to find a quality organic product. I was helped by local Kazakhs and the Russian-speaking diaspora.

About career and improvement



My way to the US was through my studies, which made it easier to find a job and adapt. Thanks to the university, I expanded my circle of friends, got in direct contact with employers, and even found a future husband. If you have the opportunity, apply to local colleges. And it doesn't have to be Ivy League universities.





After completing my MBA, I received several job offers. I chose Dell Technologies, which manufacture and sell computers, monitors, and servers. I work as an online business manager and am in charge of sales in an online store.

If you have the opportunity, apply to local colleges





I like the company's focus on mental and reproductive health. For example, we can get free sessions with a therapist. Also, employees have the opportunity to freeze their eggs, and the company partially covers the costs associated with the procedure. It's great that there is access to such technologies when a woman can "preserve" a part of herself and give birth when she is emotionally and financially ready.

How did the move affect









I have learned to take responsibility for my health, well-being and personal brand. Plans to study further. Maybe I'll learn another profession or learn a new language.

For many Americans, I am the first person they met from Kazakhstan. I want them to always associate our country with a strong, successful and educated nation after meeting with me. Therefore, I regularly go in for sports, I am fond of nutrition, I always try to be friendly to people, since the Kazakhs are the most hospitable people!