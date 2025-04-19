facebook
Visa and residency requirements for foreign workers in Kazakhstan
Professionals

09.04.2025

Visa and residency requirements for foreign workers in Kazakhstan

Whether you're planning to move to Kazakhstan or already living there, understanding the visa and residency requirements is essential for foreign workers. This guide, created with experts from ANCOR Central Asia, outlines the key steps and regulations to ensure compliance with local laws.


Oksana Krokhmal, Head of Outsourcing Department, ANCOR Central Asia, linkedin

Oksana Krochmal_ANCOR.jpg

For many years, foreign professionals have chosen Kazakhstan as an attractive destination for career development and professional exchange. Many of them highlight the country’s growing interest in innovation and international collaboration. The government plays a key role in creating this perspective by actively investing in education, culture, the economy, and prioritizing technological advancement.

When visa and migration requirements are met, foreign professionals can legalize their employment status in Kazakhstan quickly and smoothly. The process is transparent and predictable, providing confidence to both expats and their employers.


Types of visas for foreign workers

Depending on the purpose of their stay, foreign specialists are required to obtain a relevant visa:

— work Visa: C3. Designed for foreign employees officially hired by Kazakhstani companies. Issued for a period of 1 to 3 years with the possibility of extension

— business Visa: C5, C6. Suitable for short-term business trips but does not allow employment

— visa for Highly Qualified Specialists: C2. Intended for key employees of international companies and provides certain privileges.


Work permit: key requirements

Most foreign citizens need a work permit to be employed in Kazakhstan. Exceptions include:

— citizens of Eurasian Economic Union countries: Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, who are allowed to work without a special permit but must obtain a temporary residence permit

— highly qualified specialists and investors with a special status

— holders of permanent residence permits in Kazakhstan.

Work permits are processed by the employer and depend on annual quotas for attracting foreign labor. Employers are also required to provide evidence that there are no suitable local candidates before hiring a foreign worker.

In addition, once a foreign specialist is employed, the employer must officially assign them as a mentor to a Kazakhstani employee within five working days. This requirement ensures the transfer of expertise, competencies, and skills that justified the foreign specialist’s employment in the first place. The goal is to enhance the qualifications and professional development of local staff.

The mentorship program stipulates that the foreign specialist trains the assigned local employee for a period of 6 to 12 months. During this time, the Kazakhstani employee receives hands-on experience and adapts to the industry’s specifics.

Key requirements for obtaining a work permit:

— a valid employment contract with a Kazakhstani employer

— a diploma and qualifications recognized by relevant authorities

— the position must comply with the quota for foreign labor.


Application process and its advantages

The procedure for obtaining work visas and permits in Kazakhstan is transparent, fast, and convenient. There are specialized companies and migration agencies in the country that assist both employers and employees in navigating the process comfortably.

Benefits for foreign professionals:

— legal employment with full labor rights protection

— opportunity for long-term residence and work

— access to social benefits and healthcare

— simplified pathway to obtaining a residence permit.

Benefits for employers:

— legal recruitment of foreign professionals without the risk of penalties

— access to highly qualified talent not available on the local market

— optimization of certain tax obligations, depending on the worker’s status and country of origin.

Residence permit and long-term prospects

Foreign nationals planning to stay long-term may apply for a residence permit, which allows them to work in Kazakhstan without additional permits.


Conclusion

Kazakhstan offers a clear, efficient, and transparent system for obtaining work visas and permits for foreign professionals. This makes the labor market more flexible and attractive for both employees and employers, ensuring legal and smooth cooperation between all parties.

