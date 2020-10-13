hotels-for-pets-in-almaty-and-nur-sultan

Zoohotel that accepts all pets from fish to dogs. There are also a transfer and groomer service.
Address: 40 Kabanbay Batyr St.
Opening hours: 09:00 — 19:00
Contacts: 8 707 818 07 70
K-9 Hotel, @k9_almaty, @k9_nur_sultan
Zoohotel that takes care of pets. There arealso transfer, grooming, and training services.
Address: 50A Baribaeva St., 109 Kazhimukan St. Almaty; Zhibek Zholy vil. 23 Beibarys St. Nur-Sultan
Opening hours: 09:00 — 19:00
Contacts: 8 776 555 07 55 Almaty; 8 776 895 07 55 Nur-Sultan
Booking Cat, @bookingcat_almaty
A hotel that will take care of your pet. This hotel has large rooms with 24-hour video surveillance.
Address: 65 Radlov St.
Contacts: 8 7273 12 28 19
Alpha dog, @dressirovka.almaty
The hotel provides a free animal transfer and personal care program. There are also the services of a dog handler and a groomer.
Address: Halyk arena district
Opening hours: 08:00 — 19:00
Contacts: 8 705 552 48 04