Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
hotels-for-pets-in-almaty-and-nur-sultan
Hotels for pets in Almaty and Nur-Sultan
23
/

Today at 11:30

Hotels for pets in Almaty and Nur-Sultan

Dog and cat, @dogandcat_nursultan

dogandcats.jpg

Zoohotel that accepts all pets from fish to dogs. There are also a transfer and groomer service.
Address: 40 Kabanbay Batyr St.
Opening hours: 09:00 — 19:00
Contacts: 8 707 818 07 70

K-9 Hotel, @k9_almaty, @k9_nur_sultan

k9.jpg

Zoohotel that takes care of pets. There arealso transfer, grooming, and training services.
Address: 50A Baribaeva St., 109 Kazhimukan St. Almaty; Zhibek Zholy vil. 23 Beibarys St. Nur-Sultan
Opening hours: 09:00 — 19:00
Contacts: 8 776 555 07 55 Almaty; 8 776 895 07 55 Nur-Sultan

Booking Cat, @bookingcat_almaty

bookingcat.jpg

A hotel that will take care of your pet. This hotel has large rooms with 24-hour video surveillance.
Address: 65 Radlov St.
Contacts: 8 7273 12 28 19

Alpha dog, @dressirovka.almaty

alpha dog.jpg

The hotel provides a free animal transfer and personal care program. There are also the services of a dog handler and a groomer.
Address: Halyk arena district
Opening hours: 08:00 — 19:00
Contacts: 8 705 552 48 04

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#zoohotel #pets #hotelforpets #groomer #petsastana
Read this article
The 8 best European restaurants in Tashkent
320
WATCH MORE, VISIT MORE, ENJOY MORE: NON-TOURIST PLACES OF ASTANA
2398
YOU SHOULD VISIT DIFFERENT PLACES IN KAZAKHSTAN FOR THESE UPCOMING EVENTS
1773