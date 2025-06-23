Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Historic neighborhoods of Almaty worth exploring on foot
Places

19.06.2025

Historic neighborhoods of Almaty worth exploring on foot

Almaty is often seen as a modern city with wide avenues and high-rise buildings, but its charm is deeply rooted in the older neighborhoods that still preserve the spirit of the past. These areas, with their low-rise houses, tree-lined streets, and distinctive Soviet and pre-Soviet architecture, are perfect for slow walks and cultural discovery. Here's where to go if you want to experience Almaty's historical side.


Almaly District

Located in the very center of Almaty, Almaly is home to many of the city’s iconic buildings and institutions. Here you’ll find the Abay Opera House, Zenkov Cathedral, and Kunayev Street, lined with low-rise buildings from the 1930s-1950s. This area offers a glimpse into Stalinist and neoclassical architecture, mixed with early modernist styles. It's also one of the greenest parts of the city, making it ideal for walking.


Köksu


Situated near the Kazakhfilm Studios, this neighborhood is less touristy but full of character. The streets are lined with one- or two-story houses built in the mid-20th century, many still in their original condition. You’ll also see small courtyards and lush gardens. It’s a peaceful area where you can feel the rhythm of old Almaty life.


Samal Before the Towers

While today Samal is known for its business centers and upscale residences, the lower parts of Samal-1 and Samal-2 still feature residential buildings from the 1960s and 70s. The so-called "Khrushchyovki" buildings offer a glimpse into Soviet urban planning, with plenty of open space, mature trees, and communal playgrounds. If you're interested in mid-century modernist architecture, this is the place to walk through.


Druzhba Microdistrict

This residential area was designed as a classic Soviet microdistrict, with low-rise buildings, wide pedestrian zones, and a strong sense of community. It’s especially interesting for architecture lovers and those interested in the urban planning of the 1970s-80s. The atmosphere is calm, and it’s one of the few places where you can still see Soviet mosaics and sculptures in their original settings.


Old Part of Medeu District

Nestled between the center and the mountains, the old parts of the Medeu district still feature charming wooden houses and early 20th-century villas. Some have been renovated into stylish cafes or guesthouses. Walking here, especially near streets like Kerey-Zhanibek Khandar or Gornaya, feels like stepping back in time, with views of the mountains adding to the atmosphere.

#almaty #foreigners #walking #city #street
