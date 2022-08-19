Gyms, football, IT bar: how developers relax after a hard day

IT companies that are interested in the comfort of their employees strive to organize their colleagues' free time in an interesting and useful way. We tell how Kazakhstani companies offer employees to reboot in the real world after working in the virtual one.







Spacious Open Space instead of stuffy offices, table tennis during the lunch break, the legal opportunity to play PlayStation at work, a shower, a coffee machine and «cookies» — a few years ago, developers were offered conditions that looked fantastic against the backdrop of traditional ideas about offices.

Today, free fruits, English and professional development at the expense of the company are a standard set of almost every offer. The new bar that IT employers who are interested in the comfort of their employees are taking is to make not only the workspace attractive, but also organize the free time of colleagues in an interesting and useful way. We tell how Kazakhstani companies offer employees to reboot in the real world after working in the virtual one.





ALPHA is a gym club of the GEXABYTE group of companies





ALPHA became the first IT-training club in Karaganda. It is intended not only for employees, but also for everyone who is committed to the culture of sports, wants to use modern simulators and be in the IT community.

The company rented a former gym and put it in order. Here they removed the old cladding from the walls, removed the mold, repaired the ventilation system, replaced everything that their hands got to, including sockets. They also installed new simulators — only from the supplier's warehouse.

Sergey Antonov, CEO of GEXABYTE IT company



It was hard with the purchased equipment. We moved it from one place to another, and the weight of one crossover trainer is 1200 kilograms.

Recently, a technical opening took place in the hall. Now employees and their close relatives are engaged in it for free, with a 50% discount.

ALPHA will officially start working on August 1st. The plans are to gather a community in the club whose values ​​coincide with the company's guidelines: responsibility, support, integrity and respect.

Address: Karaganda city, Builders Ave., 28.

Gym in the Samgau holding office









The Samgau holding made a gym right on the territory of the office. This is a space with treadmills, exercise bikes, an arsenal for training all muscle groups, including a punching bag, jump ropes, step aerobics platforms, barbells, kettlebells and other equipment. There is also a beautiful view from the large windows to the floor.

Evgeny Maksimov, Strategy Director of Samgau Holding



Our team includes fans of aerobic exercise and fitness. There is a Samgau Runners club for those who run together on weekends. We support the desire of employees to lead a healthy lifestyle, as physical activity has a positive effect on brain function, increases discipline and personal responsibility.

When it became known that the gym would be next door, the joy of colleagues knew no bounds. There is no need to spend time and effort on the road from the office to the fitness room. Many trains during lunch.

The gym is equipped with men's and women's locker rooms with showers, which allows you to quickly clean up after an active workout.

The hall is managed by the employees themselves. In a special chat, they discuss the order of attendance, inventory updates, recommendations for those involved, and how to develop a corporate gym.

Address: Nur-Sultan city, st. Kunaev, 12/1, 7th floor.

KazHackStan hub is the first IT bar in Kazakhstan





In July 2021, the team of the Center for Tracking Cyber ​​Attacks TSARKA made its own bar. During the pandemic, we needed a place where IT representatives: engineers, programmers, administrators, developers, hackers could continue to share information.

Olzhas Satiev, President of the Center for Tracking Cyber ​​Attacks TSARKA



Everyone says that IT people have problems with soft skills. The bar helps solve this. We created a community — a place where you can find like-minded people or speak on a topic that you understand.

Today KHS Нub has become a popular platform for IT meetups. Experienced developers speak here, those who came to the profession from other areas, women developing in IT. Testers, digital designers, recruiters and PR specialists working in IT talk about the features of work and share their skills. In addition, the bar is a great place to select candidates. HR recruiters can assess the skill level of a specialist and talk with him.

Perhaps in the future KHS Нub will appear in other cities of Kazakhstan.

Address: Nur-Sultan city, Uly Dala avenue, 5/2.

Kazdream Sup Board Club









The club appeared on the initiative of Kazdream's CEO. While traveling in the US, he got acquainted with such a direction as SubBoard. And upon returning to Kazakhstan, I first bought one board for myself, and then opened a club.

Boarding is a great way to recharge. Good sports training and a way to get a charge of emotions.

The board can be rented by both employees of the company and anyone who wants to. The club has a difference - all income goes to charity.

Dauren Tulebaev, CEO of Kazdream

There are not many places in Astana where people can actively spend their holidays. But we have Ishim and a lot of other reservoirs. Therefore, you can actively develop SUP boarding, which is what we are doing.

Address: Nur-Sultan city

Football and volleyball sports teams in Wooppay

In an IT company, many people are fond of football. Directors Alexander Doroshenko and Alexander Bondarenko met on the football field. Now love for this sport is actively developing among employees. Wooppay has a non-professional football team of guys and girls who have already reached the level of the First Futsal League.

And two years ago, a volleyball team appeared in the company. The participants even have their own uniform.