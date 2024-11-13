Discovering birdwatching in Kazakhstan: a new frontier for enthusiasts

Kazakhstan is opening new horizons for birdwatching enthusiasts. With its unique landscapes and over 500 bird species, the country is emerging as a promising destination for birders worldwide. Ornithologist Machiel Valkenburg shares his experiences in Kazakhstan, where the rich biodiversity turns each outing into an exciting adventure for nature lovers.





Machiel Valkenburg, ornithologist, @machiel_valkenburg





When I first moved to Kazakhstan, birdwatching was already a key part of my life. It’s not a hobby many people associate with Central Asia — exploring vast landscapes, binoculars in hand, searching for elusive species. But from the moment I began to explore this remarkable region, I quickly realized that Kazakhstan, with its stunning diversity of habitats, is an extraordinary haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers alike.

Although birdwatching, or "birding," isn’t yet mainstream in Kazakhstan, it's slowly gaining momentum among locals and expats. In contrast, birdwatching has become one of the most popular outdoor activities in places like the United States and Europe, with millions of enthusiasts dedicating time to watching and recording birds.





Birdwatching festivals, conservation programs, and guided tours are common in these regions, and the infrastructure for birders — like dedicated reserves, hides, and birding apps — is well-established. In fact, birdwatching has been growing rapidly in the U.S., where nearly 50 million people identify as birders, and Europe has long been a birdwatcher’s paradise, with some of the world's most revered birding destinations.

Kazakhstan, however, is a relatively untapped gem. It's easy to see why it has the potential to become a world-class birdwatching destination. With over 500 recorded bird species — from the towering peaks of the Tien Shan mountains to the boundless expanses of the steppe — Kazakhstan is home to an impressive array of birdlife. Whether you're an experienced birder or just beginning, there's something about this country that captures your imagination.

My Journey into Birdwatching









Birdwatching has been a constant thread in my life. My father introduced me to the hobby when I was just seven years old, during weekends spent exploring the Dutch countryside. Those early experiences shaped my love for birds, teaching me to recognize species, observe their behavior, and appreciate their beauty. Fast forward to age 22, when I moved to Kazakhstan — a country that felt like a whole new world for a birder like me. Gone were the familiar flatlands of the Netherlands, replaced by mountains, deserts, and steppes, all teeming with avian life. Now, at 41, my passion for birdwatching is as strong as ever. I continue to enjoy the Kazakh outdoors on a daily basis, having recorded 441 bird species in the country. Every outing still brings the same sense of discovery and excitement that sparked my love for birding all those years ago.

Kazakhstan was unlike anything I had ever experienced. The immense landscapes, from the Taukum Desert to the snow-capped Tien Shan Mountains, held the promise of endless birding opportunities. It didn’t take long before I realized the untapped potential this country had for birdwatching, and I made it my mission to explore as much of it as possible.

Kazakhstan: A Birder’s Paradise





The sheer scale of Kazakhstan is staggering, and its ecosystems are as varied as they are breathtaking. In the southeast, the Tien Shan Mountains rise dramatically, with alpine meadows and forests offering a home to high-altitude species like the Himalayan Snowcock and the stunning Guldenstadt’s Redstart, whose striking red belly and large white wing patches never fail to deliver a thrill. The deserts of the Taukum and Saryesik-Atyrau provide habitats for species like the endangered Pallas’s Sandgrouse and the enigmatic Caspian Plover.





Further west, near the Caspian Sea, vast wetlands attract migratory birds such as the Greater Flamingo and numerous ducks and geese. Then, there’s the jewel of Kazakhstan’s birding scene: Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site just a few hours from the capital, Astana. Known as one of the most important wetland reserves in the world, Korgalzhyn is a crucial stopover for birds migrating between Europe and Asia. Here, you can witness vast colonies of Pallas’s Gulls — arguably one of the most striking gull species — alongside Dalmatian Pelicans and countless other waterfowl. It’s also the place to find the famous Black and White-winged Larks, two species that are a draw for birders worldwide.

Discovering these sites was like unwrapping a series of gifts from nature. I started with local trips to spots like Sorbulak Lake, Big Almaty Lake, and the Ile-Alatau National Park before venturing further to remote corners like the Altai Mountains and the Tien Shan.

The Rise of Birdwatching in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan may be a newcomer to the global birdwatching stage, but it’s quickly gaining attention from the local population in Kazakhstan. Over the years, I’ve noticed more people becoming interested in the country’s rich avian diversity, and it’s been exciting to witness the growth of the birding community. Social media has played a significant role in this, with birders sharing their sightings, experiences, and tips online. This has helped to build a small but passionate community of local ornithologists and nature lovers, who are actively promoting Kazakhstan as a birding destination.





For a seasoned birder like me, what makes birdwatching in Kazakhstan particularly rewarding is the sense of discovery. Birding here isn’t as established as it is in places like Europe or North America, and that means there’s still an element of the unknown. It’s not uncommon to be the only birder in a region, which adds a sense of pioneering excitement. In places like the U.S. and Europe, where birdwatching is a major hobby, you often have easy access to well-marked trails, birding centers, and detailed maps. In Kazakhstan, the infrastructure may still be developing, but that only enhances the adventure. Spotting a Steppe Eagle soaring over the vast steppe or catching a glimpse of a Blue-capped Redstart in the mountain forests feels like a hard-earned triumph.

Why Birdwatching Matters





Birdwatching has given me more than just an appreciation for birds. It’s deepened my connection to Kazakhstan and taught me patience, attentiveness, and a deeper respect for nature. As I’ve grown as a birder, I’ve also become more aware of the environmental challenges facing Kazakhstan’s wildlife. Habitat loss, climate change, and human encroachment are real issues that threaten many species, and birdwatchers have an important role to play in conservation.

In places like the U.S. and Europe, birdwatchers have been instrumental in raising awareness about conservation issues and helping protect habitats through citizen science and activism. As birdwatching gains popularity in Kazakhstan, I hope the same can happen here. Birders can be a driving force in conservation efforts, and there’s a real opportunity to make a difference.

The Future of Birdwatching in Kazakhstan





Whether you’re a seasoned birder or new to the hobby, birdwatching in Kazakhstan offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore diverse ecosystems and discover some of the world’s most incredible species. In a country as vast and varied as this, the possibilities are endless. And with birdwatching becoming increasingly popular across the globe, there’s no better time to explore Kazakhstan’s untapped potential as a birding destination.