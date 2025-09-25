From film clubs to the planetarium: 12 interesting places for creative people

From modern museums and community platforms to karting and a VR arena — we collected places in Tashkent for those who are tired of typical coffee shops and cinemas and are looking for unusual leisure.



Museum of Celebrities, @tashkentcitypark





In the modern park, a unique flying theater, where viewers enjoy watching films with the effect of full immersion.Guests of Tashkent City Park are offered to visit a museum in which figures of famous personalities are made with maximum detail.

The largest VR arena in Tashkent, featuring a diverse selection of engaging virtual reality games, will make an excellent choice for leisure.













It is worth going here for fascinating excursions, lectures, and film screenings about space. It will definitely be interesting for adults and children.













A ceramics studio, where every day master classes are held on creating and painting pottery items.













A modern indoor karting track is ideal for all lovers of adrenaline and the spirit of competition.













Unique pixel rooms for a fun celebration. Playing with friends in games of different levels for wit and agility, you will definitely get bright impressions and experience unforgettable emotions.













A DJ school, where courses, master classes, and meetings with the best DJs of the region and beyond are held. Here, networking events, parties, and open-deck activities for beginner DJs, music producers, and musicians take place.









Bonum Factum Gallery, @bonafact





A gallery of contemporary art — the ideal place for getting acquainted with the creativity of artists and designers from Uzbekistan and beyond. Creative master classes are also regularly held here.













A community platform, where various events are held — art exhibitions, themed festivals, film screenings from local directors, cultural evenings, and master classes. A hub for the most creative people with the boldest ideas.









139 Documentary Center, @139documentarycenter





A cozy and atmospheric place for cinephiles: screenings of films from directors from all over the world, festivals, and film clubs. Here, it is easy to discover something new and become closer to art.









Art Gallery of Uzbekistan, @art.gallery.of.uzbekistan





A gallery in which exhibitions and expositions of contemporary and classical Uzbek artists are presented.