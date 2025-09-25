Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Site search:
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG
Advertising

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
from-film-clubs-to-the-planetarium-12-interesting-places-for-creative-people
logo
From film clubs to the planetarium: 12 interesting places for creative people
Places

18.09.2025

From film clubs to the planetarium: 12 interesting places for creative people

From modern museums and community platforms to karting and a VR arena — we collected places in Tashkent for those who are tired of typical coffee shops and cinemas and are looking for unusual leisure.


Flying Theater, @tashkentcitypark


In the modern park, a unique flying theater, where viewers enjoy watching films with the effect of full immersion.


Museum of Celebrities, @tashkentcitypark


Guests of Tashkent City Park are offered to visit a museum in which figures of famous personalities are made with maximum detail.


VR point, @vrpoint.uzb

The largest VR arena in Tashkent, featuring a diverse selection of engaging virtual reality games, will make an excellent choice for leisure.



Planetarium, @planetariy_tashkent

It is worth going here for fascinating excursions, lectures, and film screenings about space. It will definitely be interesting for adults and children.



Potterville, @pottervillestudio

A ceramics studio, where every day master classes are held on creating and painting pottery items.



Axelon Karting, @axelonkarting.uz

A modern indoor karting track is ideal for all lovers of adrenaline and the spirit of competition.



Pix Quest, @pixquest_uz

Unique pixel rooms for a fun celebration. Playing with friends in games of different levels for wit and agility, you will definitely get bright impressions and experience unforgettable emotions.



Musiqaxona, @musiqaxona

A DJ school, where courses, master classes, and meetings with the best DJs of the region and beyond are held. Here, networking events, parties, and open-deck activities for beginner DJs, music producers, and musicians take place.



Bonum Factum Gallery, @bonafact

A gallery of contemporary art — the ideal place for getting acquainted with the creativity of artists and designers from Uzbekistan and beyond. Creative master classes are also regularly held here.



moc, @moc__org

A community platform, where various events are held — art exhibitions, themed festivals, film screenings from local directors, cultural evenings, and master classes. A hub for the most creative people with the boldest ideas.



139 Documentary Center, @139documentarycenter

A cozy and atmospheric place for cinephiles: screenings of films from directors from all over the world, festivals, and film clubs. Here, it is easy to discover something new and become closer to art.



Art Gallery of Uzbekistan, @art.gallery.of.uzbekistan

A gallery in which exhibitions and expositions of contemporary and classical Uzbek artists are presented.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#art #wheretogo #creative #tashkent #whattovisit
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
10 dental clinics in Almaty offering professional services and excellent care
10 dental clinics in Almaty offering professional services and excellent care
9 comfortable coworking spaces and study areas in Tashkent
9 comfortable coworking spaces and study areas in Tashkent
Where to find the best shashlik in Tashkent: from open flames to cozy interiors
Where to find the best shashlik in Tashkent: from open flames to cozy interiors
Top 10 restaurants in Osh: where to go with friends, family, or colleagues
Top 10 restaurants in Osh: where to go with friends, family, or colleagues
Sports goods and apparel stores in Astana: where to find everything for your workouts
Sports goods and apparel stores in Astana: where to find everything for your workouts