Creative Tajikistan: 7 modern companies and projects

The first school of venture investors and business angels in Tajikistan was opened in Tajikistan on March 29 in cooperation with USAID and the United Nations Development Program.





The project actively conducts trainings, seminars, Startup Talks and other events dedicated to investment, finance and startups, including speakers from other countries. For example Alim Khamitov and Mirat Akhmetsadykov, managing partners of MOST VENTURES and UMAY ANGELS CLUB, had their speech at the opening of the school.





The advertising agency provides brand promotion services in Dushanbe and conducts full cycle PR campaigns.

The company specializes in digital products and production services. In addition to Tajikistan, the agency operates in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The main areas of activity of Monday Agency: creative, marketing, holding events, PR, branding.





Marketing agency TJ, marketing.agentsva

TJ Marketing Agency provides comprehensive creative services for businesses in various areas: analytics, Digital Marketing, advertising, printing, digitalization.

The company has an experienced team of employees who can help clients in all segments of their activities: analysts, extras, managers, marketers, programmers, designers, financiers, accountants, lawyers, speakers, SMM specialists, linguists and translators.





The company is engaged in the production of video products of various genres and directions, creates feature and documentary films, social and advertising videos, as well as series and music videos.





Art-Vision works with many international organizations. Therefore, if you need high-quality creative content, this company can help you with it.





Cultural center Bactria, bactria.tj

The center was founded in 2001 by the French humanitarian aid and development organization ACTED. The organization promotes the development of analytical and critical thinking skills and encourages creativity.





Bactria arranges film screenings, musical evenings, competitions, Art Weekends and other cultural and educational events. In addition, the project offers a range of educational services: vocational training, language courses and contemporary art.





The ilmhona project is a skills accelerator whose mission — inspire and transform the younger generation in the tech industry.

The company teaches the professions of a web and Android developer, conducts courses to study individual skills: from the basics of computer literacy to iOS development for girls. The latter lasts three months free of charge.





Tajikistan Fashion Week, @tfw.official





The project Official Fashion Week is carried out by the creative association T&Z.

This year the event will be held from 10 to 12 May at the Hyatt Regency Dushanbe and will present new brands from Tajikistan.