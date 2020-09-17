Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Cafes and restaurants in Tashkent that have vegetarian and vegan dishes on the menu
Today at 11:45

Ecorn, @ecorn_tashkent

ecorn.jpg

Eco Cafe offers a wide range of vegetarian and vegan cuisine.

Address: 9 Chimkent st.; 52 Sadik Azimov st.; 12 Mirabad st.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 71 236 15 76

Café 1991, @cafe_1991

cafe1991.jpg

Here you can taste unusual vegan cutlets, fresh salads and soups.

Address: Mustakilik ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 02:00

Contacts: +998 90 919 91 00

Bon! @boncafe.uz

bon.jpg

Café "Bon!" can recommend to his guests such vegetarian dishes as panini, soups and pancakes with various fillings.

Address: 21 Chimkent st.; 38 Chekhova st.; 63 Usman Nasir st.; 30 Taras Shevchenko st.; 44 Sadik Azimov st.; 22 Navoi ave.; 14A Okkurgon st.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 22:00

Contacts: +998 71 200 03 43

Jumanji restaurant, @jumanji.uz

261.jpg

In this restaurant, you will find a wide variety of vegetable menus and mashed soups.

Address: 62/2 Yusuf Hos Hodijob st.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +99871 255 42 00

Sette restaurant, @sette.restaurant

sette.jpg

This restaurant offers a large selection of vegetarian pasta, soups and pizzas.

Address: 1 Navoi st.

Opening hours: 18:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 99 885 15 45

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#uzbekistan #tashkent #vegetarian #vegancafeintashkent #cafeintashkent
