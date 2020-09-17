cafes-and-restaurants-in-tashkent-that-have-vegetarian-and-vegan-dishes-on-the-menu

Ecorn, @ecorn_tashkent
Eco Cafe offers a wide range of vegetarian and vegan cuisine.
Address: 9 Chimkent st.; 52 Sadik Azimov st.; 12 Mirabad st.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 71 236 15 76
Café 1991, @cafe_1991
Here you can taste unusual vegan cutlets, fresh salads and soups.
Address: Mustakilik ave.
Opening hours: 12:00 — 02:00
Contacts: +998 90 919 91 00
Bon! @boncafe.uz
Café "Bon!" can recommend to his guests such vegetarian dishes as panini, soups and pancakes with various fillings.
Address: 21 Chimkent st.; 38 Chekhova st.; 63 Usman Nasir st.; 30 Taras Shevchenko st.; 44 Sadik Azimov st.; 22 Navoi ave.; 14A Okkurgon st.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 22:00
Contacts: +998 71 200 03 43
Jumanji restaurant, @jumanji.uz
In this restaurant, you will find a wide variety of vegetable menus and mashed soups.
Address: 62/2 Yusuf Hos Hodijob st.
Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +99871 255 42 00
Sette restaurant, @sette.restaurant
This restaurant offers a large selection of vegetarian pasta, soups and pizzas.
Address: 1 Navoi st.
Opening hours: 18:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 99 885 15 45